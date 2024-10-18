Cavaliers Now

Where to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds

Tony Elliott will make his return to Clemson for the first time as a head coach when Virginia takes on No. 10 Clemson on Saturday at noon at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back after suffering a tough home loss to Louisville last week, but are still off to their best start under Elliott, sitting at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Tigers, meanwhile, have bounced back in a big way after suffering a lopsided defeat to Georgia in their season-opener, rattling off five-straight wins by an average margin of 29.4 points per game.

This will be the first meeting between Virginia and Clemson since 2020, when the Tigers defeated the Cavaliers 41-23. The game is also a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship Game, which Clemson won in Charlotte. It's also a reunion for Tony Elliott with his alma mater Clemson and his mentor Dabo Swinney, as Elliott played wide receiver for the Tigers from 2000-2003 and served on Swinney's coaching staff from 2011-2021.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Louisville, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.

Game Information: Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) at Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 19th at 12pm ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Commentators: Chris Cotter (Play-By-Play), Mark Herzlich (Analyst), Coley Harvey (Sideline)

Spread: Clemson -21
Moneyline: Clemson -1600, Virginia +900
Over/Under: 57.5

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 371, SXM App 371
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Click the following link for a full preview of Virginia at Clemson with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Football vs. Clemson Game Preview, Score Prediction

