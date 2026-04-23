Virginia WBB Signs High Level Mid Major Guard Transfer To Its Roster

First-year UVA head coach Aaron Roussell continues to build a strong roster for his first season in Charlottesville. Today, Roussell announced the signing of VCU transfer guard Mary-Anna Asare, one of the top transfer guards from the mid-major level.

“We have been competing against Mary-Anna for her entire career, and it is very refreshing to now have her on our side,” Roussell said.

“I have watched her grow into a complete player on top of being an elite scorer. Her shooting ability has improved every year, and she will mesh incredibly well with our current players and excel in our system. On the other side of the ball, she is a tenacious defender and will set the tone for us in many ways on both ends of the floor.”

What does she bring to the team?

Asare, a 5-8 guard, joins the Cavalier program after spending four seasons at VCU. As a junior in 2024-25, she was named an All-Atlantic 10 second team selection and led the Rams with 16.0 points per game while reaching double figures in 25 of her 30 appearances. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds per game and shot the ball at a 37.3-percent clip from beyond the arc.

A preseason All-Atlantic 10 selection in 2025-26, Asare averaged 17.4 points through seven games before her season was cut short due to injury. For her career, she has 95 appearances at VCU while averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

On the international stage, Asare has made appearances for Canada’s U18 National Team in the U18 FIBA Americas Championship, helping her team to a second-place finish while scoring 15 points in the championship match. She also represented Team Canada at the 2023 U19 FIBA World Cup. Asare is expected to begin training with the Cavaliers over the summer.

This is not the only addition that UVA has made this week. They signed top 100 recruit Erica Gribble to a financial aid agreement this week.

Gribble is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 82 in the ESPN Top 100. She attends Greensburg Central Catholic where she finished her high school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,380 points. In 2025-26 she averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per game.

At Greensburg Central Catholic, she was twice named Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Player of the Year (2024, 2025). She was also named a first-team All-State Pennsylvania selection in 2024 and 2025.

With the return of Kymora Johnson coupled with these new additions, UVA is setting up to have a really strong first season under Roussell.