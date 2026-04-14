LIVE Updates: No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs VCU Baseball Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A leadoff single and a one out walk put two runners on for VCU and then a two out, RBI single tied the game. UVA put Michael Yeager into the game and he got the final out. It is 1-1 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Cavaliers lead 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for VCU. UVA leads 1-0 heading to the top of the 2nd

Top of the 1st Inning

Gracia gets the day started with a leadoff solo home run, but that was it for UVA in the first. It is 1-0 going to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Christian Lucarelli (1-1, 0.93 ERA, 9.2 IP, 11 BB, 14 SO) is on the mound this afternoon for the Cavaliers and here is how UVA is lining up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. RF Zach Jackson

9. 3B RJ Holmes

En route to its first series at Notre Dame since 2019, the Virginia offense came alive by crushing 10 home runs over the course of the weekend. In game one, Harrison Didawick moved to second all-time on the career home run list with a pair of dingers. With the game tied at four in the ninth, a Zach Jackson long ball opened the floodgates as Virginia won 8-4. To take the series, UVA exploded for 20 runs on 18 hits, including six home runs from five different Cavaliers in a 20-5 thrashing.