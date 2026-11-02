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Virginia WBB vs UMES Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Tonight's Opener

The Aaron Roussell era begins tonight in Charlottesville and the Hoos will face Maryland Eastern Shore,
Jackson Caudell|
Feb 22, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson (21) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Tajianna Roberts (22) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson (21) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Tajianna Roberts (22) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Cavaliers

1st Quarter

2:15- UVA leads UMES 15-6. Cavaliers are currently on a 13-2 run after some early struggles.

Pregame

Starters tonight for UVA:

G- Mary Anna-Asare
G- Kymora Johnson
F- Caterina Piatti
F- Breona Hurd
F- Janae Walker

The Aaron Roussell era begins tonight in Charlottesville as the Virginia Cavaliers are set to host Maryland Eastern Shore in today's season opener.

UVA is 5-0 all time in this series and would love to make it 6-0 tonight. Kymora Johnson, one of the best players in the ACC and the country, is hoping to lead the Cavaliers to similar postseason success that they had a season ago. It is going to be a busy start to the season for UVA, as they have three games in the first seven days of the season. Up next will be a game against Davidson on Thursday and then William & Mary on Sunday.

Can they start 1-0 tonight?

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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