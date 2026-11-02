Virginia WBB vs UMES Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Tonight's Opener

1st Quarter

2:15- UVA leads UMES 15-6. Cavaliers are currently on a 13-2 run after some early struggles.

Pregame

Starters tonight for UVA:

G- Mary Anna-Asare

G- Kymora Johnson

F- Caterina Piatti

F- Breona Hurd

F- Janae Walker

The Aaron Roussell era begins tonight in Charlottesville as the Virginia Cavaliers are set to host Maryland Eastern Shore in today's season opener.

UVA is 5-0 all time in this series and would love to make it 6-0 tonight. Kymora Johnson, one of the best players in the ACC and the country, is hoping to lead the Cavaliers to similar postseason success that they had a season ago. It is going to be a busy start to the season for UVA, as they have three games in the first seven days of the season. Up next will be a game against Davidson on Thursday and then William & Mary on Sunday.

Can they start 1-0 tonight?