Virginia WBB vs UMES Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Tonight's Opener
In this story:
1st Quarter
2:15- UVA leads UMES 15-6. Cavaliers are currently on a 13-2 run after some early struggles.
Pregame
Starters tonight for UVA:
G- Mary Anna-Asare
G- Kymora Johnson
F- Caterina Piatti
F- Breona Hurd
F- Janae Walker
The Aaron Roussell era begins tonight in Charlottesville as the Virginia Cavaliers are set to host Maryland Eastern Shore in today's season opener.
UVA is 5-0 all time in this series and would love to make it 6-0 tonight. Kymora Johnson, one of the best players in the ACC and the country, is hoping to lead the Cavaliers to similar postseason success that they had a season ago. It is going to be a busy start to the season for UVA, as they have three games in the first seven days of the season. Up next will be a game against Davidson on Thursday and then William & Mary on Sunday.
Can they start 1-0 tonight?
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell