2025 Four Star PG Chance Mallory pins Virginia Tech as Top Five school
St. Anne’s Belfield School Class of 2025 point guard Chance Mallory has narrowed his choices to five schools, according to recruiting database On3.
The 5-foot-9 senior originally committed to Virginia but reopened his recruitment following the departure of former Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett late last year.
On3’s Jamie Shaw reported Mallory is averaging 26.0 points per game on 51.0% shooting at St. Anne’s Belfield and added 20.4 points per game last summer while playing on teams in the UAA Circuit.
Mallory’s top five includes Tennessee, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Maryland, creating strong competition for Virginia Tech. Virginia has posted a 15-15 record since Bennett’s departure, while Maryland, Tennessee and Vanderbilt all have at least 20 wins. Maryland and Tennessee are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
In an interview with On3, Mallory discussed his thoughts on Virginia Tech.
“So they were one of the first schools to offer me, so they just continue to show me love and talk with me. We’ve got a great relationship,” Mallory said. “They’re a new team this year, so they’re trying to get the new players on the team into that groove, you know. They play hard and they have a coach that trusts them, so I feel like I could see myself coming in and making an immediate impact, if I do decide to go there, and the coach having a lot of trust in me.”
While the Hokies are struggling through a down season, Mallory could have an immediate opportunity to start as a freshman. Virginia Tech is 13-17 overall, including 8-11 in the ACC. With a young guard group that includes Ben Hammond, Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaden Schutt and Jaydon Young, Mallory could earn valuable minutes right away.
Mallory is set to announce his commitment on March 22.
