2025 Virginia Tech Football Offseason Outlook- Linebackers
Virginia Tech is still a squad reeling afer a dissappointing 6-7 season, the Hokies posted a 4-4 conference record, and just squeaked into a bowl game thanks to a nightcap win against UVa, on the last regular season game of the year.
The Hokies were then thoroughly beaten in a 24-10 loss in the Dukes Mayo Bowl which was sandwiched in between a mass exodus of players and staff alike.
One of the many positions hit by the recent departures was Tech's linebacker corps.
Linebackers Keli Lawson and Sam Brumfield both hit the portal and have found respective homes at the University of Central Florida and Memphis respectively.
With the departure of former defensive coordinator Chris Marve, came the appointment of former Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes.
Siefkes has spent time both in the NFL at the Vikings and the Cardinals. Beforehand Siefkes led the Wofford Terriers to post one of the most stubborn defenses in the FCS.
"In his first season at Wofford, the defense was ranked first in the Southern Conference in total defense and rushing defense. The defensive unit finished second in the conference in scoring defense and third in pass efficiency defense. Nationally, the squad ranked eighth in scoring defense and 12thin total defense." Per the Virginia Tech Athletics website.
"The Terriers continued their defensive dominance in 2019 in the Southern Conference, finishing first in total defense, first in rushing defense, second in scoring defense and second in pass efficiency defense. The Terriers finished in the top 25 nationally in multiple defensive categories including total defense, scoring defense and passing defense."
Following both Lawson's and Brumfield's exit, the Hokies brought in linebacker Jordan Bass.
Bass hails from Pittsburgh where the Panthers finished 7-6, including a 3-5 mark in ACC play.
The Hampton, VA, native tallied a 67.4 PFF grade last season, while brandishing the Game Royal and University Gold jerseys.
Bass will join current sophomore Caleb Woodson and redshirt junior Jaden Keller as the featured core of the Hokies linebacker room.
Woodson and Keller both finished second and first with tackles last season for the Hokies with 72 and 83 tackles respectively.
