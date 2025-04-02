2026 Defensive Lineman Locks in Virginia Tech Official Visit
The Hokies recently locked in an official visit for 2026 defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah.
Chukwurah, is yet to recieve a rating from any national recruiting services, however, if the Hokies can cement their name early, then when bigger schools look towards ther junior, the Hokies could have an early leg up.
Seeing Chukwurah being labeled as a versatile defensive lineman, signals this could be a move made by new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
Siefkes, has often been pointed to by Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry as someone who likes the usage of different schemes and formations. When Pry formally announced Siefkes, he alluded to schemes such as using three safeties as something that interests Pry.
On Tuesday, defensive lineman James Djonkam had obligatory post-practice media duties, where he alluded to the changes Siefkes made
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me in the defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't got a think, just go."
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
As it stands Chukwurah would be the only player from Delaware on the Virginia Tech roster. As it stands On3 has Delaware has the highest chance of snagging Chukwurah at a 10.5% chance.
As it stands, the only power four schools to have offered Chukwurah are Boston College and Wake Forest. Both those schools according to On3 are listed at over 300 miles away from Chukwurah, making it entirely possible he finds himself as a Blue Hen comes commitment time.
However, it is still too early to tell where Chukwurah will be ranked, it is also key to remember how strong Virginia Tech is at bringing in underrated talents to make a big impact. Names like Bhayshul Tuten and Da'Quan Felton were both lowly recruited prospects transfer prospects who made an instant difference, and both find themselves vying for spots in the NFL come later this month.
