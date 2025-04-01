Four Star Offensive Tackle Narrows Tech Down Inside His Top 12
Class of 2026 offensive tackle Thomas Wilder has nailed down his top-12 schools, with Virginia Tech in the race.
Wilder is currently a junior from Virginia Beach, who hails from prestigious Green Run High School.
There are currently six Virginia Beach natives on the Tech spring roster, including wideout Keylan "Brodie" Adams, defensive linemen Kemari Copeland, Zeke Chinwike and Gerard Johnson, cornerback Knahlij Harrell, and linebacker George Ballance.
Adams, Harrell and Chinwike are all Green Run products, firmly announcing the Hokies intention of bringing in-state recruiting to the top of the list.
The Hokies compiled a 2024 recruiting class that tallied has tallied 12 in-state recruits.
If Wilder was to eventually commit to Tech he will be joining wideout Carnell Warren who is the sole hard commit of the Hokies' 2026 class thus far.
Virginia Tech will have an edge over a number of schools Wilder lists inside his top-12 due to his close proximity to Virginia Tech.
The Hokies also offer Wilder an elite coach to learn from. Current Virginia Tech offensive line coach Matt Moore has a history of developing elite fronts. Per the Virginia Tech Athletics website.
While in Morgantown, Moore tutored offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, a 2024 consensus All-American, along with offensive tackle Zach Frazier, a two-time All-American (2021 & 2023) and Colton McKivitz who earned 2019 All-American honors.
During the 2024 season, the Mountaineers were 27th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (192.7) through the regular season. The Mountaineers tallied 88 rushed of 10-plus yards, ranking in the top-10 nationally.
In 2023, WVU’s offensive line helped the Mountaineer offense lead power conference teams in rushing yards (2,976). In Big 12 games, WVU was the only school to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards (2,211). The Mountaineers also led the league in rushing yards per game (245.7).
However, where Tech may squander their chance is in the sheer quality of the other schools Wilder has pinned down.
Alabama, Michigan and Georgia are all recent national champions. Auburn, Miami and South Carolina are all strong schools with a heavy recruiting presence along the east coast. Penn State, Florida and Texas A&M are all perennial powerhouses in modern college football.
Although Wilder's decision is still far away, he could be an elite prospect for Virginia Tech to snag so early on. Wilder is expected to make his announcement on July 13th.
