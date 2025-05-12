2026 Defensive Lineman Narrows Down Final Three With Virginia Tech Included
Class of 2026 defensive lineman Kamdon Gillespie has narrowed down his final three, and Virginia Tech has made the cut
As it stands, Virginia Tech joins the University of Southern Florida and fellow ACC school Georgia Tech.
Gillespie is a Charlotte, N.C. native and currently plies his trade at Mooresville High School in Mooresville, N.C.
As it stands, Gillespie holds 20 offers including Power Four offers with the likes of West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Boston College.
What Virginia Tech offers is a chance for near-immediate playing time. as it stands the Hokies have an aging defensive front, with James Djonkam, Ben Bell, and Immanuel Hickman.
Immanuel Hickman. Hickman hails from the University of Southern Florida, where last season he finished the year with 19 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Prior to USF, Hickman started his career at ECU. As a Pirate, Hickman tallied 64 tackles in his three years in Greenville, N.C.
Ben Bell started his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring over to Texas State. For his career, he has totaled 126 tackles and 19 sacks, with his season-high in sacks coming in 2023 when he totaled 10. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell played 206 snaps this past season and finished with an 80.8 grade, the third highest on the defense. What is notable is that he finished with a 91.1 pass-rushing grade. In 2023, Bell finished with a 90.9 grade in over 500 snaps and an even better 93.0 pass-rushing grade. In 2022, Bell received a 71.2 grade from PFF in 272 snaps, including an 83.9 pass-rushing grade. The Hokies are getting themselves a seasoned pass rusher who should be an impact player for the defense next season and he fills a massive need.
James Djonkam should be a name Virginia Tech fans should be excited for. The former Eastern Michigan linebacker has experienced a change of usage since his move to Southwest Virginia.
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me to defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't got a think, just go."
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
Bell, Djonkam, and Hickman are entering into their final years of eligibility, leaving a potential spot for Gillespie to make an instant impact.
