Former Virginia Tech Stars Jaylin Lane And Dorian Strong Ink Their Rookie NFL Contracts
Two former Virginia Tech stars have officially inked their first NFL contracts. Wide receiver Jaylin Lane has signed with the Washington Commanders and cornerback Dorian Strong has signed with the Buffalo Bills. Both players will be looking to make impacts during their rookie seasons.
More details on these contracts per 247Sports Evan Watkins:
"Strong has signed his rookie contract—a four-year, $4,485,356 deal that includes a $285,356 signing bonus, according to Spotrac. The former Virginia Tech cornerback is set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025, with a cap hit of $911,339.
The signing bonus is guaranteed.
With the 128th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lane was selected by the Washington Commanders.
Over the weekend, the former Hokie signed his first NFL contract with the Commanders, inking a four-year deal that, according to Spotrac, totals $5,113,852 with a signing bonus of $913,852."
Lane is already turning heads with the Commanders.
Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters went on the Pat McAfee show yesterday and heaped tons of praise on Lane and talked about how much he wanted him on the team:
"He was our No. 1 returner in the draft, it all worked out really well, he fell to us, which we are really excited about and that was an easy pick, he's awesome. He just had his birthday the other day, he is getting married this summer, he is just awesome. Our coaches worked him out down there, just one of those that you really want to happen and it did and you feel good about those.
He is a special athlete, he is all of those things, you can see it on the field."
As a Hokie, Lane marked just over 1,000 yards and 10 total touchdowns, breaking out as a standout wide receiver in the maroon and orange.
Despite Virginia Tech finishing with a 6-7 record, Lane still led the team in receptions (38) and earned his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance in the Hokies' 37-17 win over Old Dominion in September.
Strong was a five-year starter at Virginia Tech. He earned a spot on the All-ACC Third Team in 2023 and was an honorable mention in 2024. PFF has Strong as the highest ranked Hokie on their 2025 Big Board at 103.
Through five seasons, Strong recorded 44 starts in 53 games played. He had seven interceptions, 28 pass breakups, and 112 tackles in his career. PFF graded him among some of the top corners in the ACC at a 73.9 out of 100.
Strong's lockdown ability grabbed the attention of the NFL Scouting Combine, earning an invitation to this year's event. He had an underwhelming combine in some areas. His 40-yard dash was middle of the pack. His field testing looked better than his agility testing, which he improved on at his pro day.
