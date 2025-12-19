Breakdown of Brent Pry's Contract and Amended Buyout with Virginia Tech

Brent Pry will return to Virginia Tech in a new role, now serving as James Franklin's defensive coordinator, as the university finalized an amended buyout agreement and a new contract. Tech Sideline reported the details.

Details On Brent Pry’s Revamped Contract With Virginia Tech



Pry was dismissed as Virginia Tech's head coach in September and was originally owed $6,073,295 through the end of 2027. That buyout included offset language that would reduce the amount the school would owe him if Pry accepted another coaching position. His return to the program later in the same calendar year raised questions about how his new role would affect the remaining money owed to him.

Under the amended agreement, Pry will receive a reduced buyout totaling $3,117,476, paid out in three installments. He is scheduled to receive $70,265 by the end of 2025, $1,862,868 in 2026 and $1,184,343 in 2027.

In addition to the amended buyout, Pry signed a new contract to serve as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator through March 2029. That deal includes a base salary of $400,000 per year, along with supplemental compensation that varies by season. From Dec. 8 to the end of the year, Pry will earn $1.1 million on a prorated basis. He will earn that same amount as well in both 2026 and 2027, followed by $1.6 million in 2028 and a prorated $1.6 million through March 1, 2029.

When combined with the amended buyout, Pry's total compensation over the first two years of the agreement will have him earning close to the roughly $6 million he would have received under the terms of the original buyout. The deal also includes performance incentives. Pry is eligible for a $100,000 bonus in any season in which the Hokies finish in the top four of the ACC or rank among the top 20 nationally in either total defense or scoring defense.

The contract also outlines terms in the event Pry leaves the program before the agreement expires. If he is fired without cause, Virginia Tech would owe him the remaining base and supplemental pay on his contract. If Pry leaves voluntarily for another defensive coordinator position, the amount he would owe the university depends on the timing and destination of the move.

If Pry departs before June 1, 2026, he would owe 100 percent of his remaining base and supplemental pay. After that date, Pry would owe 25 percent of his remaining compensation if he left for the NFL or a school outside the ACC, but the percentage would rise to 50 percent if he stayed within the conference.

