2025 ACC/SEC Challenge: Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Faces South Carolina, Women Host Florida

Virginia Tech men's basketball will go to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks on Dec. 2, while the women will host Florida on Thursday, Dec. 4.

March 11, 2025. Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal (1) attempts a layup defended by California forward Lee Dort (34).
March 11, 2025. Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal (1) attempts a layup defended by California forward Lee Dort (34). / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Over the past 24 hours, both the men's and women's basketball matchups for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge have been announced. Virginia Tech's men's basketball team will travel down to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 2, while the women's basketball team will host the Florida Gators in Blacksburg two days later.

In addition, the men's basketball team will travel to Uncasville, Conn. for a neutral-site matchup with Providence on Nov. 8. None of the three games have a announced start time yet.

For men's basketball, South Carolina will be playing the Hokies for the third consecutive year. Last year, Virginia Tech played the Gamecocks in the third-place game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, losing 70-60. In that game, all-SEC forward and likely NBA draftee Collin Murray-Boyles dropped 16 points alongside eight rebounds, a trio of steals and a pair of blocks.

The year before was the first in 26 years that the Hokies faced off against South Carolina, who defeated Tech, 79-77. In six seasons at the helm of the Hokies, head coach Mike Young is 0-5 all-time against SEC teams, making this matchup an uphill battle.

On the women's basketball side, Florida and Virginia Tech last squared off in 2014, where Florida won 73-44 at home. In total, the Hokies and Gators have played four times, with Florida holding a 3-1 advantage all-time.

In last year's ACC/SEC women's basketball challenge, Virginia Tech defeated Georgia, 70-61, behind the power of four Hokies scoring in double figures and a 24-8 final quarter. It was Tech women's basketball's first and only victory in the ACC/SEC challenge.

With the ACC/SEC Challenge announcement and men's basketball's bout with Providence confirmed, here's what the schedule now looks like for both men's and women's basketball.

Women's Basketball:

Dec. 4: Florida (ACC/SEC Challenge)

ACC home: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia

ACC away: Cal, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

Men's Basketball

Nov. 8: Providence (Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 26-28: Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, The Bahamas)

Dec. 2: South Carolina

ACC home: Boston College, Cal, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

ACC away: Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

