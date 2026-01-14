Virginia Tech Men's Hoops Availability Report vs. SMU: Who's In, Out for the Hokies?

The ACC has revealed the player availability reports for the men's basketball games of Jan. 14, 2026, a slate that includes Virginia Tech's showdown with SMU, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked at No. 24 in the previous poll. Here's a look at who's confirmed to be out and who's listed as probable for tomorrow's showdown between the Hokies and the Mustangs.

Initial availability report for #Hokies men's hoops vs. SMU is out. Tyler Johnson is officially out, while Antonio Dorn and Amani Hansberry (!) are listed as probable. SMU's Boopie Miller also probable for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/mEEeOQePyg — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) January 14, 2026

Out:

No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard

Probable:

No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 77 - Antonio Dorn - Center

Johnson is out for the fourth straight contest; the sophomore guard landed hard on his ankle in overtime vs. Elon on Dec. 20. The guard adorned crutches afterwards, but was only in a boot for the Hokies' Jan. 10 game vs. California. In 13 games played, all of which he started, Johnson averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals a contest.

Hansberry is listed as probable for the first time on the ACC availability reports; prior to tonight, he has not been featured on any report. Hansberry has only missed one contest this year, which was the Nov. 19 game against Bryant. In 16 contests, all of which were starts, Hansberry has averaged a team-leading 16.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game. He's also averaged 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals a night, boasting a 50.3% mark from the field.

Against Stanford on Jan. 7, Hansberry became the first player to log four straight double-doubles sice Jeff Allen in 2011. Hansberry also notched a 12-point, nine-rebound outing against Maryland Eastern Shore and a 15-point, nine-rebound performance against California, bookending that four-game double-double stretch with two contests that were one rebound shy of the double-double mark.

Dorn is probable for the first time on the ACC availability reports; however, should he be out for tomorrow's game, it would be his fifth straight missed contest. Dorn, a 7-foot, 22-year-old freshman from Hamburg, Germany, is on the injury report due to lingering back issues. In 10 games played, Dorn has averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. Dorn has made five starts this season, with four of those starts coming while forward Tobi Lawal was out with an ankle injury.

Dorn started in each of his final four contests, against South Carolina, George Mason, Western Carolina and Maryland Eastern Shore. Against the Hawks on Dec. 14, Dorn logged just four minutes before reaggravating his back and heading to the bench.

Virginia Tech's showdown with the Mustangs tips off on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET; fans can watch the game on ESPNU.

