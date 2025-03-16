2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show: Where to Watch, Bracket Projections, TV Times, and More
The day has arrived for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball. The Hokies are hoping to make the NCAA Tournament field, despite being viewed as a team that is fighting an uphill battle to get in. The Hokies have been waiting to see their fate since losing to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.
Here is how you can watch tonight's selection show:
What: NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show
When: Sunday, March 15th.
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Will Virginia Tech get in? That is the big question if you are a Hokies fan coming into tonight. Ahead of tonight's selection show, ESPN analyst Charlie Creme says one of tonight's big questions is whether the selection committee picks Virginia Tech or Princeton for the last spot in the tournament:
"It should come down to Princeton or Virginia Tech -- and this might be the toughest decision the committee makes in the entire process of selecting the bracket. Just one year after the Ivy League got two teams into the NCAA tournament, the conference is on the brink of having three teams go from Ivy Madness to March Madness. Because this is a bubble with little depth, two Ivy teams should get bids (Harvard won the Ivy's automatic berth) -- and with a regular-season title and two wins over Princeton, Columbia has the better case than the Tigers.
That leaves Princeton up against Virginia Tech, the only other viable candidate. Both résumés are full of holes. The Hokies had nine chances in Quad 1 and won one of those games. Princeton also had only one Quad 1 win, at Harvard on Feb. 28. Their NET ratings are essentially the same (Virginia Tech 46, Princeton 47). The Tigers were 4-4 in Quad 1 and 2 games and 6-6 against the top 100 of the NET. The Hokies were 3-8 and 7-12, respectively.
Princeton played a slightly more difficult nonconference schedule. But Virginia Tech beat Louisville and Cal. None of the Tigers' wins are that good. However, they also don't have losses as bad as Virginia Tech's: to Stanford and Virginia at home, and to Syracuse and Boston College on the road. Those losses, combined with Virginia Tech losing four of its final six games to this point, might be the difference.
Last year, Columbia got an at-large bid with zero Quad wins and a NET of 57 over teams with better numbers in both categories but with poor finishes, very similar to the Hokies this year. No two seasons are the same, but last season offers a parallel. Princeton might be the team to capitalize in 2025."
It seems like it is going to come down to the wire for Virginia Tech and they are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch when the selection show officially begins tonight at 8:00 p.m.
