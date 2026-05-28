ACC Reveals Virginia Tech Basketball's Conference Opponents For The 2026-2027 Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed conference opponents for the 2026-27 men's basketball season. Eighteen league games await, with two home-and-aways (season rotation, rival) on the docket for Virginia Tech.

The ACC's new system was implemented last year. A quick explainer: Each team has two home-and-away opponents: one primary partner — a rival — and a variable opponent that shifts from season to season. Virginia Tech's primary partner is Virginia, in conjunction with the two schools' long-standing rivalry and the annual Commonwealth Clash.

For the remainder of the slate, the ACC institutes 14 home-only and away-only games (seven each).

This year, the Hokies have home-and-away sets with Virginia and Boston College. Virginia Tech will also play Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, SMU and Syracuse at home in Cassell Coliseum. On the road, the Hokies will contest California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford and Wake Forest. Last year, Virginia Tech's other home-and-away was against the Demon Deacons, a set that they split.

Virginia Tech’s 2026-27 road slate features plenty of air miles, including trips to California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Massachusetts. The Hokies will not play Duke for the first time since joining the ACC; it is the first time since the 2003-2004 season that this has been the case.

Virginia Tech has struggled mightily in its ventures to Chestnut Hill, Mass.; it is 4-15 all-time at Conte Forum, and it has not won there since the 2017-18 season. The Hokies have also struggled historically at John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, Va.). Virginia Tech is 2-8 in its last 10 games at JPJ and has lost six of its last seven. Virginia Tech's lone victory since the 2017-18 season came two campaigns ago when it snagged a 75-74 victory on Feb. 1, 2025.

Virginia Tech currently has six non-conference games on its schedule this season in Coppin State, Old Dominion, Maryland Eastern Shore, Radford, Richmond, and VMI (Dec. 21). The Hokies are also set to travel for the Charleston Classic, a two-game tournament where the Hokies will play against two of Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Utah.

Virginia Tech went 19-13 (8-10 ACC) last season and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season. The Hokies went 3-7 on the road, losing three of their last four games and five of their last seven. Virginia Tech wrapped up its season with a 95-89 overtime loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament, and the Hokies preemptively declined a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).