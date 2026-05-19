Stetson Transfer Ethan Copeland Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball added another piece to its 2026-27 roster on Monday. It was reported today that Stetson transfer guard Ethan Copeland has committed to the Hokies. Copeland, a 6-foot-2, 184-pound athlete from Sunnyside, Washington, has one year of eligibility remaining under the current rules.

NEWS: Stetson transfer Ethan Copeland has announced he’s committed to Virginia Tech.



The 6-foot-2 guard out of Sunnyside, Washington averaged 15.0PPG, 3.7RPG, 2.1APG and 1.5SPG this season while shooting 43% from 3. https://t.co/xUJBNZdnQO pic.twitter.com/kEWWuOrMKy — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 19, 2026

Copeland spent a season at Salt Lake Community College, where he averaged 15.5 points in 23 appearances. He started 20 games and shot 40% from the field, including a 38% mark from deep.

Following his sophomore campaign, Copeland transferred up to the Division I level, moving across the country to Stetson (Atlantic Sun Conference). In his lone season with the team (2025-26), he paced the squad in points (495; 15.0 ppg), three-pointers made (109; 3.3 3PM/g).

Against Rhodes College on Dec. 15, he produced a career-high 29 points (D-I level), making 10 of his 16 looks from the field, which included an 8-for-11 mark from deep.

Copeland tacked on 12 rebounds against Austin Peay on Jan. 10 and also logged six steals against West Georgia on Jan. 15. The Hatters finished with a 12-21 (7-11 ASUN) record that tied for seventh in the conference.

Copeland was 168-for-381 (44.1%) across the season, including a 109-for-254 (42.9%) mark from three-point range. His commitment means that there are now six guards on the roster: Copeland, Oklahoma State transfer Jaylen Curry, Elon transfer Ned Hull, Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim, and returnees Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson.

By conference numbers, Copeland was stellar. Per KenPom, he logged the fourth-most minutes percentage (85.0%) in the Atlantic Sun Conference (conference play only), also taking 25.8% of his team's shots (No. 12) in league play.

In ASUN play, Copeland's effective field goal percentage of 56.6% and his true shooting percentage of 59.2% ranked No. 19 and No. 23 in the conference, respectively. Copeland also sported the sixth-best turnover rate (8.7%) and 13th-best steal rate (2.8%) in the conference. His 83.3% free-throw mark was fifth in the conference, while his 60-for-142 (42.3%) three-point shooting clip in league play ranked No. 9.

On Bart Torvik's site, Copeland logged a PORPAGATU! (Points Over Replacement Per Adjusted Game At That Usage) mark of 2.1. He logged an adjusted offensive rating of 113.7 and a box plus-minus of 1.4 (2.2 offensive, -0.9 defensive).

Copeland will factor into the Hokies' rotation, and at minimum, he adds an extra facet of ball-handling and shooting — the latter of which head coach Mike Young was pessimistic about entering the 2025-26 campaign.

With Copeland's commitment, Virginia Tech now stands at 12 scholarship players, three below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here is the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

guard Ethan Copeland (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Musa Sagnia (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)