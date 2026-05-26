Ranking The Top Five Individual Performances From Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 2025-26 Season

Virginia Tech men's basketball ended its season with a 19-13 (8-10 ACC) record that resulted in its fourth straight campaign without an NCAA Tournament berth. The Hokies preemptively declined a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, automatically ending their season. Still, Virginia Tech has won 19 or more games in four of its last five seasons, and the Hokies return both forward Amani Hansberry and guard Ben Hammond for the 2026-27 season. Here's a look at what I thought were the five best individual performances from the 2025-26 season.

Honorable Mention: Amani Hansberry vs. Western Carolina, Wake Forest — Dec. 11, 2025; Jan. 3, 2026

Against Western Carolina, Hansberry went 8-for-12 from the field for 18 points, adding six rebounds and six assists. The then-junior also posted four steals, though he fouled out. In the first game of 2026, Hansberry posted 19 points (7-of-9) and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double in an 81-78 loss at Wake Forest. That accomplishment made Hansberry the first Hokie to log at least three double-doubles since Jeff Allen in 2011 (seven), though he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over six times. Hansberry ultimately tallied four straight double-doubles.

No. 5: Ben Hammond vs. Syracuse — Jan. 24, 2026

Hammond continued his breakout in league play with a 24-point outing against Syracuse. He went 5-of-10 from the field, with half his points coming from the free-throw line (12-of-13). In addition to four assists and as many rebounds, Hammond also logged six steals, tying the single-game program record in league play. Virginia Tech nearly blew a nine-point lead, but held on to win 76-74 despite shooting 1-for-8 from three-point range in the second half.

No. 4: Neoklis Avdalas vs. Western Carolina — Dec. 11, 2025

Avdalas was one of two Hokies, alongside Hansberry, to score 15-plus against the Catamounts. The then-freshman totaled 30 points on a 10-of-17 clip from the field, burying four of his eight three-point tries. Avdalas blocked two shots, also logging three boards and two assists in 33 minutes of action. Virginia Tech claimed a relatively easy 96-74 victory, one of six straight wins it rattled off. Avdalas will not be at Virginia Tech for this season; he has transferred to North Carolina.

No. 3: Christian Gurdak vs. Virginia — Dec. 31, 2025

Gurdak was incandescent in relief of injured forward Tobi Lawal. The 6-foot-10 center started and posted career-highs in both points (17) and rebounds (19). Gurdak's 19 boards stood as the season-high for any ACC player. The center also hauled in seven offensive boards and went 7-of-10 from the field. Like Avdalas, Gurdak will not be at Virginia Tech this coming season, having transferred to Rutgers.

No. 2: Ben Hammond vs. Virginia — Dec. 31, 2025

Though Hammond didn't start in Virginia Tech's ACC opener against Virginia, he delivered the finishing blow, netting a career-high 30 points on New Year's Eve. The 5-foot-11 sophomore did serious damage from the free-throw line, going 16-of-18. Hammond was 7-of-16 from the field; he also logged five assists, five rebounds and two steals, taking to the court for a career-high 42 minutes.

Per Tech Sideline's David Cunningham, Hammond was the first player to log 30 or more points against the Cavaliers since Erick Green (35 points; Jan. 24, 2013), who also went to Paul VI.

Ben Hammond is the first #Hokies player to score 30-plus points against Virginia since fellow Paul VI product Erick Green (35 points) on Jan. 24, 2013. https://t.co/Ox9ZiqRQ0h — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) December 31, 2025

No. 1: Neoklis Avdalas vs. Providence — Nov. 8, 2025

Avdalas totaled 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting (5-of-8 from beyond the arc), logging six assists and hauling in five rebounds in the Hokies' second game of the season. The guard went 7-of-11 in the first half, logging 17 points — though the Hokies trailed 46-40 at intermission. Virginia Tech eventually rallied, forcing overtime with a Hansberry tip-in with five seconds to play. In the overtime period, Avdalas accounted for six of the Hokies' 21 points, aiding in an eventual 107-101 victory.

The guard's effectiveness waned as the season progressed, though; Avdalas' 10.8 points per game in ACC play ranked fifth on the team behind Hammond (14.9), Hansberry (13.1), guard Jailen Bedford (13.0) and Lawal (12.1).