An Updated Look at Virginia Tech Men's, Women's Hoops on ESPN's Bracketology as of Jan. 16

Virginia Tech men's and women's hoops are now fresh off a two-day slate where each team took on SMU's hoops programs. The men fell to the Mustangs after ceding a game-winning, buzzer-beater half-court three-pointer from guard Boopie Miller that knocked in at the horn to give SMU a 77-76 win.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's women's hoops program picked up a comfortable win, eviscerating the Mustangs in a comfortable 37-point victory.

Now, with the pair of games done, how do both teams stack up on ESPN's bracketology?

Bracketology Seeding and How This Month's Gone

Men's Hoops: Virginia Tech now sits No. 73 in ESPN's Bracketology, five spots out of the Bracketology's provisional 68-team NCAA Tournament field; the Hokies (13-5, 2-3 ACC) are now the first team in the "Next Four Out" category. The Hokies dropped two spots from No. 71 on Jan. 14 after losing to SMU by one. Here's what bracketologist Joe Lunardi had to say this week about the ACC in general, with a small tidbit on the Hokies:

"Our big headline this week is Duke returning to the top line of the bracket for the first time since mid-December. But the bigger story, by far, is the large volume of teams chasing the Blue Devils in their own league. Yes, Virginia, the ACC is the back. And the Cavaliers are a big part of it. Add other NCAA tournament contenders Clemson, SMU, Miami and NC State to the likes of UNC and Louisville, and suddenly the four-bid woes of a year ago are little more than a bad memory. The ACC currently boasts eight single-digit seeds, and that's not counting legitimate bubble teams in Stanford and Virginia Tech. Long story short, Duke is going to have plenty of company on Selection Sunday. "

Virginia Tech opened its ACC slate with a triple-overtime thriller of a victory over Virginia on Dec. 31 before dropping its first in-conference road game of the year to Wake Forest on Jan. 3 after Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese drained a game-winning trey with 6.5 seconds left to play. Four days later, the Hokies again lost to a game-winning triple, this time to Stanford. The shot came from guard Ebuka Okorie, who knocked the shot down with 3.3 seconds to spare and poured in 26 of his 31 points in the second half.

Virginia Tech bounced back by staving off California, 78-75, on Jan. 10 and surviving a Justin Pippen near-make at the buzzer. However, it surrendered its third loss in four games when it came to Dallas on Jan. 14 and lost to SMU via Miller's half-court heave.

Women's Hoops: Virginia Tech now sits at No. 72 in Bracketology, four spots outside Bracketology's provisional 68-team NCAA Tournament field. The Hokies (14-5, 4-3 ACC) kicked off the New Year with a pair of losses to Miami and then-No. 13 Louisville, blowing an 18-point lead in the former.

However, Virginia Tech has recovered and beaten its last three opponents (Syracuse, Boston College and SMU) by a combined 79 points to move its record in league play above .500 for the first time this season.

Next Up

Men's Hoops: Virginia Tech will next take on Notre Dame tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be available on the ACC Network.

Women's Hoops: Virginia Tech is off for the next six days and will host Clemson up next on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. ET. The contest will be carried on ACC Network Extra.

