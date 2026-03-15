Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball On Selection Sunday

As Selection Sunday approaches, Virginia Tech women's basketball finds itself in a solid position: seemingly firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation, yet with seeding that could shift depending on how the committee evaluates its resume. Projections from most outlets generally place the Hokies somewhere between a No. 9 seed, a No. 10 seed, or hovering near the tournament bubble.

All eyes on the screen 👀📺



Tune in to ESPN at 8 p.m. TONIGHT to find out where the #Hokies will be headed for the NCAA tournament! pic.twitter.com/xWmVYmiCVn — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 15, 2026

Virginia Tech finished the regular season with a strong overall record and solid ACC positioning, earning the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament after going 10-8 in league play. The Hokies’ resume includes several key conference wins but also some early-season struggles that complicate their standing heading into Selection Sunday. As a result, bracket projections have varied slightly depending on which metrics analysts prioritize.

No. 9 seed scenario

The most optimistic outcome for Virginia Tech is landing on the No. 9 line. Several bracketology projections have placed the Hokies in the 8–9 range, which would indicate the committee views their overall resume as comfortably tournament-worthy.

A No. 9 seed typically reflects a team that performed well in a strong conference but lacks the elite wins necessary to reach the top half of the bracket. In this scenario, Virginia Tech would likely face a No. 8 seed in the first round, with the winner expected to challenge a No. 1 seed in the second round.

A solid NET ranking and respectable conference finish could push Tech onto the 9-line if the committee values ACC performance heavily.

No. 10 seed scenario

A slightly more conservative projection places Virginia Tech as a No. 10 seed. Several national bracketologists have floated this range throughout the final weeks of the regular season.

A No. 10 seed would still represent a comfortable tournament berth but signals that the committee sees the Hokies as a lower-tier at-large selection. This scenario could occur if the committee weighs late losses or a limited number of Quadrant 1 victories more heavily than overall record.

In this position, Virginia Tech would likely face a No. 7 seed in the first round. 7-10 games are among the most competitive matchups in the opening round, often producing upsets.

The Worst-Case Situation

While most projections still include Virginia Tech in the field, there remains a small possibility that the Hokies land on the wrong side of the bubble.

For Virginia Tech, the primary risk would come from other bubble teams strengthening their resumes late in conference tournaments. If several unexpected champions emerge in mid-major leagues, at-large spots could tighten quickly.

I think Virginia Tech appears likely to land either a No. 9 and No. 10 seed. That range reflects a team with a solid conference record and tournament resume, but not one firmly positioned among the top half of the bracket.

Where the Hokies ultimately fall will depend on how the selection committee weighs their ACC performance, strength of schedule and results against top-tier opponents. For now, Virginia Tech’s postseason outlook remains clear: the Hokies are likely headed to March Madness; the only question is where they will land in the bracket.