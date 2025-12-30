CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein Provides Key Updates For Virginia Tech Basketball Ahead Of Commonwealth Clash

Virginia Tech men's basketball kicks off its ACC slate tomorrow with the first installment of the two-part Commonwealth Clash vs. No. 21 Virginia. The Cavaliers will be the first ranked foe that Tech has faced this year.

Ahead of the contest, the Hokies (11-2) — more specifically, head coach Mike Young — have revealed some injury/illness availability ahead of the contest. Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas, who missed Virginia Tech's last contest against Elon with an illness, is available for Wednesday's Clash, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

In addition, forward Tobi Lawal is a "game day decision", per Young's comments to Rothstein.

Avdalas, a 19-year-old wing/guard from Kalamata, Greece, has been a revelation thus far. Though 12 games played, Avdalas has averaged 14.5 points, second-most on the team behind forward Amani Hansberry (16.3), and has notched a team-leading five assists per contest. In addition, Avdalas notched two 30-point performances in the Hokies' non-conference slate — a 33-point outing against Providence at Mohegan Sun Arena in a 107-101 overtime victory on Nov. 8, followed by a 30-point performance vs. Western Carolina on Dec. 11.

Though Avdalas has occasionally struggled with taking over, registering seven straight contests where he scored less than 15, he has proven an active distributor, affecting the game with accurate floor vision when his shot hasn't been falling.

In the month of December, Avdalas has logged three contests (out of a possible four) with six or more assists, paced by an eight-dish night vs. South Carolina where he also logged 13 points. His shot-making has improved as well; Avdalas improved from a 39-for-91 (42.9%) mark in the month of November, from the field to 21-for-44 (47.7%), nearly a five-percent jump.

Meanwhile, Lawal, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior from London, England, has missed the past seven contests. After leading the Hokies in points, rebounds, blocks and double-doubles in the 2024-25 campaign, Lawal produced a stellar start to his 2025-26 campaign, scoring 12.8 points a night and logging 10.3 rebounds.

Lawal has not played since Nov. 26, when the Hokies took on Colorado State in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In that contest, Lawal made one of his four shots, tallying three points and two rebounds in 15 minutes of action. According to head coach Mike Young, Lawal has been out with an ankle injury; Young was noncommittal about his status when asked in previous press conferences. In six contests this season, Lawal registered three double-doubles and in his wake, the Hokies have lacked experienced big men to contend in the paint outside their dominant area.

The Commonwealth Clash between Virginia Tech and Virginia starts tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET; fans can catch the action on the ACC Network.

