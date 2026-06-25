Class of 2027 Guard/Forward Lillie Graves Commits to Virginia Tech Women's Basketball
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Class of 2027 guard/forward Lillie Graves — listed as a small forward on 247Sports — committed to Virginia Tech women's basketball Thursday afternoon. Graves, a 6-foot-1 prospect from McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Indiana, is the first Class of 2027 commit for the Hokies.
Graves will have five years of eligibility under the NCAA's newly approved five-in-five rule, which allows athletes to compete for five seasons within a five-year window. The change is intended to streamline eligibility regulations.
On 247Sports, Graves ranks as the No. 49 prospect in the Class of 2027, the No. 11 small forward in the class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Indiana. The 247Sports Composite ranks her as the No. 47 prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 12 small forward and the top-ranked player in Indiana.
Graves is a unanimous four-star recruit; ESPN gives her a four-star rating of 93 and rated her as the No. 55 player in the class, the No. 21 guard and the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana. On3 ranked Graves No. 45 in the class, No. 11 of small forwards and No. 1 in Indiana.
As a junior at McCutcheon High School, Graves averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game, leading McCutcheon to a IHSAA Class 4A semi-state runner-up finish. Per the Journal & Courier's Sam King, she did the same in the 2024-25 season and aided the team in reaching the IHSAA Class 4A regional as a freshman. In her three years of high school ball, she has averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game, totaling 1,565 points and leading McCutcheon to a 68-15 record in her tenure. According to King, Graves is also one of the front runners for 2027 Indiana Miss Basketball.
Graves received 24 offers in total, per 247Sports. Here is the full list:
- Auburn
- Ball State
- Butler
- Colorado State
- Columbia
- Dayton
- DePaul
- Florida
- Florida State
- Indiana
- Indiana State
- Memphis
- Miami
- Missouri
- Providence
- Purdue
- Purdue Fort Wayne
- Rutgers
- Saint John's
- SMU
- Toledo
- UCF
- Virginia Tech (committed)
- Wake Forest
With Graves' commitment, Virginia Tech has 11 players who are eligible for the 2027-28 season, leaving them four below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here's the full list, with eligibility listed for the 2027-28 campaign:
- Samyha Suffren (r-Sr.)
- Leila Wells (Sr.)
- Natalee Goff (Sr.)
- Lauren Hurst (Jr.)
- Amani Jenkins (Jr.)
- Aniya Trent (Jr.)
- Kate Sears (r-So.)
- Francesca Baldassarre (So.)
- Kaleo Anderson (So.)
- Arianna Harris-Mott (So.)
- Lillie Graves (Fr.)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05