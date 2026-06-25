Class of 2027 Guard/Forward Lillie Graves Commits to Virginia Tech Women's Basketball

Class of 2027 guard/forward Lillie Graves — listed as a small forward on 247Sports — committed to Virginia Tech women's basketball Thursday afternoon. Graves, a 6-foot-1 prospect from McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Indiana, is the first Class of 2027 commit for the Hokies.

Graves will have five years of eligibility under the NCAA's newly approved five-in-five rule, which allows athletes to compete for five seasons within a five-year window. The change is intended to streamline eligibility regulations.

On 247Sports, Graves ranks as the No. 49 prospect in the Class of 2027, the No. 11 small forward in the class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Indiana. The 247Sports Composite ranks her as the No. 47 prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 12 small forward and the top-ranked player in Indiana.

Graves is a unanimous four-star recruit; ESPN gives her a four-star rating of 93 and rated her as the No. 55 player in the class, the No. 21 guard and the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana. On3 ranked Graves No. 45 in the class, No. 11 of small forwards and No. 1 in Indiana.

As a junior at McCutcheon High School, Graves averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game, leading McCutcheon to a IHSAA Class 4A semi-state runner-up finish. Per the Journal & Courier's Sam King, she did the same in the 2024-25 season and aided the team in reaching the IHSAA Class 4A regional as a freshman. In her three years of high school ball, she has averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game, totaling 1,565 points and leading McCutcheon to a 68-15 record in her tenure. According to King, Graves is also one of the front runners for 2027 Indiana Miss Basketball.

Nationally ranked 2027 recruit Lillie Graves hath committed to Virginia Tech. The 6-1 guard/forward averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals for 4A semistate runner-up @Lady_Mavs_Bball. https://t.co/K5dpe57dlL — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) June 25, 2026

Graves received 24 offers in total, per 247Sports. Here is the full list:

Auburn

Ball State

Butler

Colorado State

Columbia

Dayton

DePaul

Florida

Florida State

Indiana

Indiana State

Memphis

Miami

Missouri

Providence

Purdue

Purdue Fort Wayne

Rutgers

Saint John's

SMU

Toledo

UCF

Virginia Tech (committed)

(committed) Wake Forest

With Graves' commitment, Virginia Tech has 11 players who are eligible for the 2027-28 season, leaving them four below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here's the full list, with eligibility listed for the 2027-28 campaign:

Samyha Suffren (r-Sr.)

Leila Wells (Sr.)

Natalee Goff (Sr.)

Lauren Hurst (Jr.)

Amani Jenkins (Jr.)

Aniya Trent (Jr.)

Kate Sears (r-So.)

Francesca Baldassarre (So.)

Kaleo Anderson (So.)

Arianna Harris-Mott (So.)

Lillie Graves (Fr.)