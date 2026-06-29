The Three Biggest Wins For Virginia Tech Recruiting In June

As of the morning of June 29, Virginia Tech football has 26 total commitments for its 2027 recruiting class. Nine of those came in June, adding to a current haul that ranks No. 12 on 247Sports' team rankings. Here is a look at the three commitments that I think were the biggest wins for Virginia Tech at the time of writing.

No. 1: ★★★★ OT Dylan Latell

Latell was initially among the gaggle of Virginia Tech three-star commitments, but in the latest round of updates to the 247Sports Top 247, he emerged as one of the Hokies' biggest winners in the class.

Latell vaulted to the No. 142 player in the class, the No. 20 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 9 player in the state of Ohio. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound lineman from Girard, Ohio, played on both sides of the line, logging 57 tackles, six quarterback hits, two sacks and a pass breakup on the defensive end.

Latell's recruiting jump made him the lone ranked pickup in June, and as of the time of writing, he's now one of three four-star pickups for an offensive line that has materialized as one of the Hokies' biggest winners position-group wise from the 2027 recruiting haul.

No. 2: ★★★★ OT Junior Saunders

Saunders committed five days after Latell; the in-state four-star prospect hails from Woodberry Forest, which produced Virginia Tech safety Sheldon Robinson (HS Class of 2025) and offensive tackle Buddy Wegdam (HS Class of 2026).

Saunders is one of six Virginia Tech recruits in the SC Next 300, and both ESPN (No. 4) and 247Sports (No. 6) rate him as a top-10 pickup from the Commonwealth. While Saunders won't start immediately — offensive linemen almost never do, except in the case of injuries — his frame projects well to the collegiate level. ESPN currently lists Saunders at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds.

No. 3: ★★★ LB Amarri Irvin

While Irvin is not one of the six four-star recruits (on 247Sports' main site recruit rankings) that Virginia Tech has landed, his addition is significant to a Virginia Tech linebackers corps that will deal with turnover next season. Kaleb Spencer is entering his final year of eligibility, and Noah Chambers (sophomore in 2026) will likely become the de-facto leader of the position group in 2027. Given that information, Virginia Tech nailing its linebacker corps down and building towards the future was critical.

Irvin does so. The 6-foot, 220-pounder ranks as the No. 29 linebacker, and he's also a 247Sports Composite four-star (No. 286 nationally, No. 23 linebacker, No. 25 player in Florida). Irvin was named to the Under Armour All-America Game, and he committed to the Hokies on June 15. Virginia Tech also added three-star athlete Tyson Washington, who could play at star, nickel or linebacker.