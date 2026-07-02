How High Can Virginia Tech Football's Class of 2027 Recruiting Ranking End Up?

While I think that the Hokies' Class of 2027's current ranking of No. 13 on 247Sports may be unattainable at cycle's end — their previous high mark of No. 7 undoubtedly was — I do still think that a top-20 berth is well within reach for a Virginia Tech program that is experiencing a renaissance in the recruiting scene.

Perhaps wide receivers coach Fontel Mines put it best in Tech's June 16 media availability.

"There's probably a couple kids returning calls that probably hadn't returned calls in the past," Mines joked.

The Hokies' class currently ranks No. 19 on On3. On3 grades its classes more on player average rather than the amount of players, while 247Sports opts more for a balance that leans closer the other way.

Either way, it doesn't change the notion that Virginia Tech's recruiting has seen a massive surge. During the in-flux state in the Class of 2026 cycle where the Hokies had fired Brent Pry but hadn't quite hired James Franklin yet, Tech ranked outside the top-120 on 247Sports. Once he was hired, the Hokies got to work, assembling a class that eventually ranked No. 33 on the site.

"I think everybody in this building is doing a heck of a job of just making sure everything is top notch from from the top floor to the bottom floor," Mines said. "It's an easy sell. [Franklin's] a proven head coach, he's done it at a high level, he's turned programs around."

Virginia Tech ranked No. 7 on 247Sports back in mid-June, and while it's slipped six spots to its current ranking, that was to be expected, with schools like Clemson and Penn State lurking behind. The Hokies currently rank No. 19 on the 247Sports Composite.

"It's not just on the field; it's how the building should look, it's how your office should look, it's how you present to parents," Mines said. "Everything is first class, and everything is big time, and that's how we're going to operate, that's how we're going to move."

The Hokies missed out on securing five-star edge rusher Chris Whitehead, who instead committed to LSU, but in total, they've secured commitments from six 247Sports four-star recruits. That total jumps up to 13 when viewing it from the 247Sports Composite, and the Hokies' No. 19 ranking is two spots behind Georgia and one behind LSU.

"We get [recruits] on campus and we know we've got a chance to compete against anybody," said safeties coach Anthony Midget. "SEC, you name the top schools in the country, that's the expectation, that's the standard. It's not like we're shying away from anybody."

In the meantime, Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network — and it's the first matchup between the schools since 1984. The Hokies have won the last three games by a combined 86 points.