ESPN Lists Virginia Tech in "Work to Do" Section for 2026 NCAA Tournament Hopes

Seven games separate Virginia Tech men's basketball from the conclusion of its 2025-26 regular season. The Hokies currently sit outside the tournament field, with just under five weeks separating Virginia Tech from finding out the fate of its NCAA Tournament aspirations.

In ESPN's latest article "Men's Bubble Watch: Tracking which teams will make (or miss) the NCAA tournament ", ESPN writer Neil Paine sorted teams in at-large contention into four areas: locks, should be in, work to do and long shots. Virginia Tech sat in the third category; the Hokies are currently situated as the No. 73 seed in bracketologist Joe Lunardi's bracket.

Here's what Paine had to say on the Hokies:

"The Hokies' conditional at-large odds have been falling -- they were down to 27% heading into the weekend-- and they fell even more after their loss to NC State on Saturday. That means they are currently tracking to miss the field if their season continues at the same pace. Though their record isn't dissimilar to that of SMU or Miami, Virginia Tech has a tougher future schedule (ninth hardest in the ACC) and only ranks borderline top 60 in the predictive metrics. That doesn't portend a tourney nod unless the Hokies pull off some upsets over their remaining regular-season schedule."

Here's a look at Virginia Tech's remaining seven game schedule:

Feb. 11 : at No. 20 Clemson

: at No. 20 Clemson Feb. 14 : vs. Florida State

: vs. Florida State Feb. 17 : at Miami

: at Miami Feb. 21 : vs. Wake Forest

: vs. Wake Forest Feb. 28 : at No. 11 North Carolina

: at No. 11 North Carolina March 3 : vs. Boston College

: vs. Boston College March 7: at No. 15 Virginia

Though Virginia Tech has showcased flashes this season, those flashes have come alongside stretches of insipid offense.

Throughout the majority of league play, it was guard Ben Hammond that shined while wing Neoklis Avdalas was more muted after a strong non-conference production.

However, in the Hokies' last game against NC State, held on Feb. 7, the roles were reversed. Avdalas produced a stellar 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Hammond was held to no points on a 0-for-9 clip from the field.

Though forward Amani Hansberry has been a highly consistent and dependable option for Virginia Tech through the fall and winter, NC State forced him into a 1-for-9 first half, though the junior recovered in the seccond half to post a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech's next clash comes against No. 20 Clemson on the road; the Hokies will square off with the Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. ET. The contest will be available for viewing on the ACC Network as Virginia Tech looks to raise its record in league play back to an even .500.

