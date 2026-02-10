How Does Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Shape Up In ESPN's Latest Bracketology (Feb. 10)?

Virginia Tech men's basketball is on the road for a pivotal Quadrant 1 opportunity tomorrow, playing at No. 20 Clemson at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, bracketologist Joe Lunardi has released his new updates to his bracket.

Virginia Tech now ranks as the No. 73 seed, currently projected five spots outside the tournament. The Hokies were briefly in the 68-team field on Lunardi's bracket; however, Virginia Tech has lost three of its last four and enters its clash in Clemson with a 1-4 road record in ACC play.

Still, Virginia Tech is by no means to be discounted. The Hokies have contended or won in all 11 of their ACC contests to date, though the results have been inconsistent. Of the Hokies' six losses, three came on game-winning three-pointers, while the other three came about because of Tech's inability to close within a possession in the second half or it letting up a late run to close the first half.

While the Hokies are not out of it yet, the road ahead is steep. All four of Virginia Tech's remaining road contests come against Quadrant 1 opponents, with North Carolina and Virginia set to round off the Hokies' contests away from Cassell Coliseum this regular season. The Hokies are 2-7 against Quadrant 1 teams this year.

Meanwhile, two of Virginia Tech's three matchups in Cassell Coliseum are Quadrant 2 opponents, while the other — Boston College — lies in Quadrant 3.

Virginia Tech comes off an 82-73 loss to NC State Saturday, where it trailed for the majority of the contest. The Hokies closed the deficit to 54-51 with 11:20 left in the second half; however, the Wolfpack erupted on a 10-1 run to halt Virginia Tech's momentum and pull away.

Though wing Neoklis Avdalas shone, logging 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, NC State blanketed guard Ben Hammond, holding the sophomore to a zero-point, 0-for-9 outing. It was the first time since Nov. 27, 2024, against South Carolina, that Hammond has been held scoreless. Hammond has scored in double-figures in every contest but two in league play this year, punctuated by a career-high 30 points against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31.

Forward Tobi Lawal has also bounced back from an ankle injury that cost him nine games. The senior logged 17 points and 15 rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting against NC St

Virginia Tech's contest with the Tigers kicks off at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the ACC Network.

