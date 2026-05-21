Updated Starting Lineup and Rotation Projections for Virginia Tech Basketball After Latest Additions

Twelve players now sit on Virginia Tech's roster, leaving the team three athletes under the maximum allowed number of 15. With the roster almost fully having taken shape, here are my updated thoughts on what the Hokies' depth chart looks like:

Backcourt:

After his incandescent end-of-season form, Hammond feels like a lock for one of the guard spots. The 5-foot-11 guard, who will be a junior this fall, averaged 14.9 points per game in league play and rounded out his season with a 23-point performance in Virginia Tech's 95-89 overtime loss to Wake Forest to close out the season.

Behind him, though, things appear less clear for who slots in as the starters. Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Elohim could exchange starts — Johnson as a savvy defensive player and Elohim for more pure scoring upside.

I see Oklahoma State transfer Jaylen Curry as a change-of-pace sixth man with experience that can inject life into Tech, interchanging time with Johnson as the sixth or seventh option in the rotation. I think Ethan Copeland — the Stetson guard shot 109-for-254 (42.9%) from three-point range last season — slots in as another pace-shifting option, one more suited to being a pure shooter off the bench that can be inserted for a jolt. For now, I think Hammond and Elohim slot in as the likely starters, though Johnson could challenge for Elohim's spot.

Starters: Ben Hammond, Isaiah Elohim

Ben Hammond, Isaiah Elohim Reserves: Tyler Johnson, Jaylen Curry, Ethan Copeland, Ned Hull

Frontcourt:

Virginia Tech utilized a three-guard, two-forward system last year that essentially used West Virginia transfer Amani Hansberry or then-senior Tobi Lawal at the five-spot. Hansberry can either do the same this year, or the team can turn to San Diego State transfer Miles Heide. I predict a mix of both; for the sake of a concrete starting five, I think Heide operating more as a defensive stalwart-type of five allows Hansberry to roam more on the perimeter and be a rover-type big.

Inserting Kuol Atak at the three-spot offers Virginia Tech another shooting option at the three. Atak averaged 7.0 points in only 12.4 minutes per game, including 24 points vs. Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 29, 14 points against Ole Miss (4-for-9 from three) on Jan. 3 and 18 points against Georgia (6-for-7 from three) Feb. 3. The then-redshirt freshman took all but 23 of his 127 shots from outside the arc, and he went 43-for-104 (41.3%) from long range. I think Atak offers a high-upside option for Virginia Tech, though at 6-foot-9, 192 pounds, he can benefit from adding weight ahead of his redshirt freshman season.

Starters: Kuol Atak, Amani Hansberry, Miles Heide

Kuol Atak, Amani Hansberry, Miles Heide Reserves: Sin'Cere Jones, Musa Sagnia, Solomon Davis