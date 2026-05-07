Oklahoma State Transfer Jaylen Curry Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men’s basketball has obtained its fifth commitment of this offseason’s transfer portal cycle. According to On3Sports’ Joe Tipton, Oklahoma State transfer guard Jaylen Curry has committed to the Hokies. Curry, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard from Charlotte, N.C., has one year of eligibility remaining. He spent two years at UMass and one with the Cowboys.

NEWS: Oklahoma State transfer guard Jaylen Curry has committed to Virginia Tech, he told @On3.



The 6-1 junior averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.https://t.co/rEzKb3iwEm pic.twitter.com/sJatiLwVml — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 6, 2026

Last season at Oklahoma State, Curry averaged 10.1 points per game, going 41.8% (114-for-273) from the field and 31.6% (25-for-79) from beyond the arc. The season prior, he started in all 29 games he played for UMass., totaling 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Curry began the 2025-26 season with three double-digit scoring performances — including a 30-point performance against Nicholls on 8-of-11 shooting. Curry followed up his 30-point outburst with three more double-digit contests before dropping four points (2-of-8) vs. Oklahoma in a 85-76 loss Dec. 13.

Curry totaled double-digit points in 12 more games that season, though he languished through a five-game stretch in Big 12 play where he totaled under 10 points. However, towards the end of the year, Curry began to rediscover his groove in patches. He totaled 15 points and three assists in 26 minutes against West Virginia in a 91-84 overtime victory Feb. 24. Curry struggled from the field against Cincinnati four days later, going 1-for-8, but he was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, ending out the contest with 11 points.

Curry amassed 16 points and three rebounds against UCF on March 3 in a 111-104 overtime win, then in the regular season finale, Curry went 4-for-10 for the field, putting up 13 points and six rebounds in an 82-75 loss to then-No. 7 Houston March 7.

In the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, Curry scored 15 points, hauling in five rebounds and distributing four assists to lead the Cowboys to a 92-83 victory over Colorado. Oklahoma State was eliminated in the second round by TCU, a team that Curry scored 10 points against. In the NIT, Curry scored 11 (3-of-9) in the team’s first-round victory over Davidson. However, he struggled to close out the season, putting up just two points on 0-of-8 shooting against Wichita State in a 96-70 loss to close out the season.

Depending on how the five-for-five proposition goes, Curry could gain a second year of eligibility if the new rules become reality.

Curry is a strong defender; he logged six games with three or more steals, including a five-steal game against then-No. 9 Iowa State Jan. 24. Curry serves as the latest addition to the Hokies’ backcourt, which now features returnees Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson, Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim and Elon transfer Ned Hull.

With Curry’s commitment, Virginia Tech now stands at 10 scholarship players for the 2026-27 season. Here is the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)