Everything From Virginia Tech Forward Carys Baker At ACC Tipoff On Monday
Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker spoke to the media today during the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C.; here's the entirety of what she had to say:
On what's the goal for this team:
"Yeah, obviously we have a chip on our shoulder. I was talking about it earlier today. I know me and Carleigh feel it. We were pretty frustrated with the outcome of course, but just taking that into this season and just having the freshmen and transfers come in and we have to show them this is exactly how it's done and we want to be successful this year. We have that chip on our shoulder still from last year, so just taking that into this season is definitely really important to me, and of course I know to Carleigh, too."
Q: On reading that Baker wants to be a sports broadcaster.
"Yes."
Q: So I'm going to ask you to give me your best Carleigh buzzer three at the buzzer?
"Oh, gosh. I've got to think about that one."
[Editor's note: The moderator then remarked that the hypothetical buzzer-beater would be assisted by Baker.]
"Okay, perfect. Carleigh Wenzel at the buzzer, No. 1, and it goes in. Assisted by No. 10 Carys Baker, Carleigh Wenzel at the buzzer."
On one player that fans don't know about but that everyone will be talking about come ACC play:
"I think Kilah Freelon is going to be somebody that's huge for us. Obviously, she was at Texas Tech before so obviously she knows the atmosphere a little bit. But, yeah, I think she's going to be huge for us. I love playing with her, alongside her. She's super versatile, super athletic. So, just having her on the boards, on the glass being able to score, I think she's going to be huge and I think Hokie fans are going to love her."
On how the 'chip on our shoulder' mentality has manifested in practice and what Baker's seen from the group that makes her feel like it's paying off:
"Yeah, I just think the passion that we have is one of our core values. I think we're all really passionate and you see it during practice. If somebody gets an and-one, if somebody has a big rebound over one of our practice guys, we see that passionate side that we all have, and I think that plays into the chip on our shoulder that I talked about. I think it's important to play with passion but then we're also connected and close with each other that we all want to see each other succeed. Like if Carleigh scores, I'm going to be just as hyped if she scores as if anybody else scores. I think that's just something we play with and I'm just really excited to have that chemistry, and like Carleigh said, all 13 of us have it."
On if there's a certain player in the ACC that Baker looks forward to playing against:
"I don't know if I have a certain player that I'm excited to play against. There's a lot of competition in the ACC. I would say Duke, like Carleigh said. I think Duke is one team that I'm excited to play against. I know a lot of the girls on that team because a lot of them are in my grade, so I just think I'm excited to have that competition against them."
On one word for what comes to mind about ACC women's basketball:
"Electric."