Everything From Virginia Tech HC Megan Duffy After Win Over Radford

Virginia Tech women's basketball head coach Megan Duffy spoke to the media after the Hokies' 79-47 win over Radford; here's the entirety of what Duffy had to say:

Opening statement:

"I thought we got stronger. This is a little bit of a game that no coach loves, because we're all ready for probably a little holiday break. Just really impressed with the way our team handled these last few days, of just staying focused on basketball, getting in the gym, understanding the game plan. I thought we got off to a little bit of a slow start, but again, just kept getting stronger and stronger with our defense and moving and sharing the ball. So overall, thrilled to get this win and keep it moving."

On Carys Baker (23 points, seven rebounds, four assists):

"I think Carys is just really falling in love with that process. I know she was a little bit disappointed in the beginning of the year with how she was playing, and oftentimes, we were just talking about resetting herself. And she's a really versatile player. And sometimes when you're focused on only one aspect of your game, you lose that mindset. You have so many different ways to help our team. And I think that's what she's done in the last couple weeks, of just buying into her inside game. Obviously, she can stretch the floor. Her rebounding has gotten better, and so, I just think she's settled into what she's always wanted to be this season. It's just a matter of being a little patient with herself to get her going and getting her to the right spots on the floor."

On Kilah Freelon (nine points, three blocks, 17 rebounds):

"Kilah is going to want that free throw back, I know that, to get her that 10th point. But yeah, 17 boards was tremendous. I'm loving what Kilah is doing with her discipline. She was bummed out a couple weeks ago about getting into some foul trouble. She's really adjusted to staying disciplined, being smart. Sometimes you have to let a possession go, based on the game, and I thought she has really come into her own with that. I don't know what the record is for rebounds around here, but 17 is pretty good. [Editor's note: It is a four-way tie at 21, most recently set by Liz Kitley against Wake Forest on Jan. 17, 2021.] So very proud of her, her effort, this afternoon."

Q: Now wrapping up non-conference play, what have you been able to take away from your team during this stretch?

"Gosh, we've learned so much played so many different styles. We've learned a lot about ourselves in adverse moments. We've gotten some experience on the road. Now, I'm really talking to our team about your response every game, whether you win a big game, like we did at Florida State, and how you respond against a Radford. So, I think we're growing. I think people are getting confident, and I think they're getting confident with just settling into their roles, and the work is starting to pay off. Even this afternoon, I thought our bench was really good again, with different people stepping up with small plays. So, I'm very, very happy where we're at. I'd like a couple, maybe, games back, but at the end of the day, those moments where you fail, or you have a big learning lesson, that propels you to maybe get a big win. And now, as we turn the page when we come back from Christmas break, every night in the ACC is going to be difficult. The way you have to be so mentally focused no matter what's going on around you. I think we've exposed our team to that, and we continue to grow with it."

On what the team needs to do to stay warm for Miami (Jan. 1):

"I'm just thrilled for them to be able to go home and spend time with their families. And just [to] remember that really most important things. Basketball, we love. School and all that. But to be able to spend some time with their families is what I'm most excited about. A lot of them need a little rest, mental break, physical break, obviously, and then, they'll be in the gym and get some running in. Then we'll be back, prepare for Miami when the time comes. But they deserve it. The staff deserves a break, and so, I really hope they have a good time while they're home."

On what Tech did to make Radford's shooting tough:

"I mean, Radford, Mike [McGuire]'s doing a great job with this team. They're deep, they're scrappy. I was really concerned about our effort for 40 minutes. And I mean, we look tired at times guarding them because the way they were moving and sharing the ball and cutting, we finally settled down with a little bit of that. But I thought they missed a lot of pretty easy shots at times. I thought our discipline on defense made them miss a few shots but overall, I was really happy [of] the way we got stronger as the game went on."

On Freelon (6-foot-1) and how effective she can be on the glass despite her size:

"I think we mentioned a couple months ago, she's, she's really long. So, as much as she's not maybe 6'3" or 6'4", her wingspan and her athleticism and her want, the physicality and to rebound is what we've always loved about her. She's learning how to be a different rebounder and better rebounder as we go. And she's given poise with her voice. Her voice is so strong, getting people in the right spots on the defensive end, too. So, I think she's growing a lot and showing a lot of leadership for us."

On Aniya Trent (three blocks):

"I'll couple all our freshmen together, they're doing a great job. It's really hard your first year with what's kind of thrown at you, and minutes are different every game, but Anaiya was was tremendous tonight. Again. She was physical, she walled up. Was moving the ball on offense. I was lucky. When she took that hard spill, she was OK, but yeah, she's doing a great job for us, along with Imani Jenkins, Spela [Brecelj] and then even somebody like Kate Sears, who's out for the season, what she's bringing with her eyes and her voice to help her teammates and her positivity. We're in a really good place with our freshmen."

On the spark of Leila Wells (4-for-6, two steals, eight points):

"Leila is just growing in a role every day. No-nonsense, unselfish, like she'll still guard anybody we need her to guard. She's playing point for us. She's playing on the wing. She's just [doing] whatever duty is assigned to her, as I say, and just doing it with a positive attitude. And I thought she was a huge spark for us in that second quarter. Was small things, and then obviously got the steals a little bit later on in the game. But overall, what she's doing and keeping people steady and positive, love that about her right now."

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: