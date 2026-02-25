Portland vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs are looking for revenge when they host the Portland Pilots on Wednesday night. It’s also Senior Night for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga has lost just two games on the season, but one came a few weeks ago as massive -22.5 favorites at Portland. Since then, the Bulldogs have covered the spread in all four wins, though, including being favored by -19.5, -21.5, and -15.5 last time out.

Portland beat Seattle after upsetting Gonzaga, but has since lost three straight games, including by 12 points at Seattle over the weekend.

Can Gonzaga follow Seattle’s path against Portland?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this WCC matchup.

Portland vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Portland: +26.5 (-108)

Gonzaga: -26.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Portland: +2000

Gonzaga: -6667

Total

149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Portland vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Portland record: 12-17

Gonzaga record: 27-2

Portland vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Portland is 12-17 ATS this season

Gonzaga is 16-12 ATS this season

The UNDER is 15-12 in Portland games this season

The UNDER is 17-11 in Gonzaga games this season

Portland vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch

Graham Ike, Forward, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Graham Ike is looking to end his Gonzaga career with a bang on Senior Night. The forward is in his third season at Gonzaga after starting his collegiate career at Wyoming.

Ike leads the team with 19.9 points per game, which ranks him 36th in the country. His team-best 8.4 rebounds per game put him 56th in the nation, and he has the 51st-best shooting percentage at 56.7%.

The senior has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games, including 24 in the loss at Portland. Look for another big game tonight at home.

Portland vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick

It’s easy to take Portland against the spread as even bigger underdogs after beating Gonzaga earlier this month, but the Bulldogs will be ready to bulldoze the Pilots on Senior Night.

We already saw Seattle get revenge against Portland, and it makes sense given the fact that the Pilots are 11-6 at home but just 1-11 on the road.

Give me Gonzaga against the spread tonight in a game that they could win by at least 30.

Pick: Gonzaga -26.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.