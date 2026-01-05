Everything From Virginia Tech Head Coach Megan Duffy After Loss to No. 13 Louisville

Virginia Tech women's basketball head coach Megan Duffy spoke to the media after her team's 85-60 loss to No. 13 Louisville on Sunday afternoon. Here's the entirety of what Duffy had to say:

Opening statement:

"Congratulations to Louisville, I thought they were the tougher team today. Really feed off their home crowd. Coach [Jeff Walz] does a great job of putting some different lineups, whether it's a bigger lineup or a smaller lineup. Sometimes, they get stronger when they sub. So, I thought, overall, their effort exceeded ours."

On the team shooting 0-for-16 from three:

"Yeah, we're gonna just try and get in the gym and get better. That's a really challenging stat. I mean, we look at those numbers, and sometimes, you're going to take a couple bad three off of a late shot clock or contested shots. But I thought a lot of them, when we moved it, we had pretty good looks and weren't able to hit them."

On Louisville countering Virginia Tech's punches:

"I think the physicality inside was challenging. Even when we switched it up into the zone, just felt like we couldn't grab a rebound. And it can wear you out too at different points. So, I thought the extra possessions, even when I felt like we played some better basketball, it was maybe +2 or it was even and just couldn't get over the hump. But the quarters we've given up over 20 [points], it just can't happen. I thought Samyha [Suffren] was really good today. I thought her energy to defend, be scrappy [was good]. She was trying to get to her strengths on the offensive side. And I think that's the thing with our team is just the consistency to do that across the board, whether that's her other guards on the team, if she can build off of that, it's a good thing for us."

On Laura Zeigler (18 points, nine rebounds, four assists on 6-of-12 shooting):

"[Walz] can move her all over the floor. She had an incredible career [at Saint Joseph's] before transferring here to Louisville. Poise, you can just see her veteran leadership and decision-making. [She] just has an ability to make really smart plays. I think maybe that the common eye can't see [is], she just is in the right spot and can take advantage of a mismatch. And she's got other really good players around her, which is only going to help her game. Very, very talented player in our league."

On Carleigh Wenzel (1-for-10 for two points):

"Thomas, you're really pointing out all the negatives. Yeah. I mean, I feel for her. She's getting in the gym. She's trying to produce for us. I thought after last game, she really stepped us up for us, hitting some shots within her three levels, which was good. And [she] just had a disappointing night tonight, but that kid's gonna keep fighting and grinding. And we got all the confidence in the world that she's going to get through it and figure out different ways, whether it's at the point or off the ball, to help us be successful."

On what Duffy's biggest positive takeaway is from the game:

"After the Miami game, we were pretty devastated with how that fourth quarter in overtime went, and so, we're trying to dig deeper into finding a little bit more consistent play and the effort it takes, whether you're on the road or protecting your home court. And I do think today, despite the score, there were some positive moments of us executing a little bit better and responding out of a couple timeouts. And I think the key with us is getting more players on board to do it consistently, and we're going to keep fighting and swinging and punching to figure that out."

On Carys Baker (16 points on 8-for-14 shooting):

"I thought Carys did a good job of getting to her spots. She's becoming a pretty versatile player for us, which is great. And when her three-ball wasn't falling, I thought she was aggressive, moving around and finding different ways to help us be successful, one short of a double-double. So, I think she's doing some of the right things, but I know she's going to be hungry to continue to get the gym and improve."

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: