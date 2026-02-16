How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action tomorrow evening, taking on Miami in a pivotal clash in Coral Gables, Florida. Ahead of Tuesday's tilt, here's how you can watch and/or listen in to the contest:

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Randolph Childress (color)

Jay Alter (play-by-play), Randolph Childress (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech enters its Tuesday tilt vs. Miami in a similar position that it did in its last mid-week clash (vs. then-No. 20 Clemson) — the Hokies have lost three of their last four, with the lone victory in that four-game stretch being their 76-66 upset win over the Tigers.

Through 13 games, Virginia Tech has produced an effort that, while shining at times, has been consistently inconsistent. The Hokies followed up their classic Dec. 31 triple-overtime victory over then-No. 21 Virginia with back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Stanford. After its upset win over Clemson, Virginia Tech followed up that effort with a 23-point loss at home to Florida State. The Hokies were competitive in the first half, holding a 42-39 lead at intermission. However, Virginia Tech was outclassed in the final 20 minutes, being outscored 52-27 in the second half.

Now, Virginia Tech enters tomorrow's tilt one further step behind the 8-ball. The Hokies need to go at least 3-2 over their last five games to entertain the hope of an NCAA Tournament bid, also aspiring for a deep run in the ACC Tournament, which kicks off March 10 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Selection Sunday comes on Sunday, March 15, giving the Hokies just under a month and four games (plus ACC Tournament contests) to sway the selection committee into an at-large spot. Virginia Tech has not claimed an at-large bid to the tournament since the 2020-21 season, and has not made it to the NCAA Tournament whatsoever since the 2021-22 campaign, where it won the ACC Tournament as a seventh-seed and topped Duke in the tournament finals.

Virginia Tech currently sits at No. 58 in the NET rankings, and needs to build up several more resume-enhancing wins. The problem is that its two remaining home opportunities come against teams outside Quadrant 1, while its only Quadrant 1 games remaining in the regular season are all on the road, coming against Miami (tomorrow), North Carolina (Feb. 28) and Virginia (March 7) to close out the season.

Virginia Tech's hopes of making it to the NCAA Tournament aren't entirely dashed, but it'll take a multitude of factors leaning the Hokies' way for them to go dancing in March.

