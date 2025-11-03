Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Charleston Southern
Virginia Tech men's basketball kicks off its highly awaited 2025-26 campaign tonight at 7 p.m. ET against Charleston Southern.
Ahead of the contest, here's predictions from four of our writers as to how this Monday night contest will unfold in Cassell Coliseum.
Jackson Caudell: Tonight is the night for the Hokies' new and improved team to show that they are ready to potentially be a sneaky good team in the ACC. While we won't get a certain answer on that tonight, it will be a step in the right direction.
Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Charleston Southern 61
Thomas Hughes: I expect Virginia Tech to struggle with its shooting and turnovers tonight, though Ben Hammond's 22-point emergence against Duquesne leads me to believe that this team will handle Charleston Southern without much issue. As is typically the case with non-conference buy games, this matchup is more so about figuring out how the pieces of the Virginia Tech puzzle will come together. And that's something that'll take multiple games to figure out. Several fascinating questions remain unanswered from Tech's exhibition: How does the starting guard rotation shake out alongside Avdalas? Does Jaden Schutt end up as the seventh and the eighth man? Can Christian Gurdak prove himself with Antonio Dorn out tonight? I thin that the questions take more precedence here than the game, which should go the Hokies' way by a very comfortable margin.
Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Charleston Southern 53
Josh Poslusny: Virginia Tech overmatches Charleston Southern by a wide margin. Charleston Southern, much like the Hokies, have a brand new team that will have some trouble gelling, but there is a massive talent gap. The spread, while subject to change, sits at 20.5, but I expect the Hokies to effortlessly topple that spread.
Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 87, Charleston Southern 56
Kaden Reinhard: After Young’s worst season at helm with the Hokies going 13-19 (8-12), expect the squad to make a deep run this campaign. The talent is there for the Hokies and it should be put on display in the home opener against the Buccaneers. The four returners of Lawal, Schutt, Hammond and Johnson should front the majority of the minutes, long with Neoklis Avdalas. Hammond is gearing up for his sophomore season and as guard he should lead an effective charge on Monday night from behind the arc, as Tech shot 9-for-22 against Duquesne. The Hokies should rely on their strong shooting prowess all season and look for it to be in full effect in the season opener.
Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 69