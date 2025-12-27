What Do KenPom, NET and BPI Tell Us About Virginia Tech MBB's Season So Far?

Through 13 games, Virginia Tech men's basketball has been solid. The Hokies sit at 11-2 after their non-conference slate with their lone two defeats coming to Saint Mary's and VCU in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament conducted over Christmas break. Here's what KenPom, the NET rankings and ESPN's Basketball Power Index slate the Hokies after that stretch and what there is to take away from that.

KenPom:

Rank: No. 68

Net Rating: 12.02

Offensive rating: 115.5 (No. 71)

Defensive rating: 103.5 (No. 79)

Adjusted tempo: 69.4 (No. 166)

Luck: +.104 (No. 28)

Strength of schedule net rating: -0.6 (No. 195)

These metrics paint the picture of a solid but unspectacular team, one that hovered near the national middle rather than separating itself in either direction. Their rating suggests consistency more than dominance, reinforced by an offensive tally of 115.5 (No. 71) that was efficient but rarely overwhelming. Defensively, a 103.5 rating (No. 79) places the unit in a similar tier: capable, yet prone to lapses against quality competition, particularly at the Atlantis tournament.

NET Rankings:

Rank: No. 62

Quad 1: 0-1

Quad 2: 4-1

Quad 3: 1-0

Quad 4: 6-0

The Hokies are still searching for a marquee win but a 4-1 record in Quad 2 games highlights Tech’s ability to take care of business against comparable competition, while an unblemished 7-0 mark across Quad 3 and 4 highlight a consistency that has at times been elusive in recent seasons.

That reliability was tested and ultimately reinforced in Saturday’s one-point overtime victory over Elon. The Hokies did not cruise, but they survived, grinding out a result that will matter in March accounting. While the win won’t dramatically shift Virginia Tech’s standing, it avoided the kind of slip that can quietly undermine an at-large case. At this stage, the resume reads as stable rather than spectacular, but that's better than Virginia Tech has had in years.

BPI:

Rank: No. 85

Overall BPI rating: 6.9

Offensive rating: 3.6

Defensive rating: 3.3

Projected W-L record: 17.5-13.5

Projected ACC record: 6.5-11.5

Remaining strength of schedule rank: No. 67

Strength of record rank: No. 38

The BPI is more pessimistic on the Hokies, likely due to factoring in last season in its rankings. After all, Pitt comes in at 7-6 and is two spots higher than Virginia Tech ACC-wise, though it also has the second-hardest schedule remaining in the conference, with the No. 35 hardest-ranked slate.

Virginia Tech has performed serviceably in the face of injury, though only winning by one over Elon raises cause for concern. The Hokies' win over the Phoenix came without several key contributors down the stretch, though. Virginia Tech's strength of record sits at No. 38, a solid sign for the games to come. If the Hokies can claim 12 in-conference wins, I think that they'll be poised to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2022.

