Former Virginia Tech Center Christian Gurdak's Transfer Destination Revealed

Virginia Tech center Christian Gurdak's new home has been revealed. The 6-foot-10 center who suited up for the Hokies for one season will play at Rutgers next season. Gurdak has three years of eligibility remaining.

Virginia Tech transfer Christian Gurdak has committed to Rutgers. The 6’10” freshman averaged 5.6PPG & 4.4RPG for the Hokies last season. pic.twitter.com/s87mDcBCMz — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) April 17, 2026

Gurdak started in 10 games last season, averaging 17.2 minutes per contest. In his lone season with the Hokies, he averaged 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. The majority of his starts arrived when starting forward Tobi Lawal missed nine contests with an ankle injury that necessitated surgery.

Gurdak scored 15 points in a then-career-high 26 minutes against Bryant on Nov. 19. In that contest, he went 7-of-9 from the field and tacked on eight rebounds, five of which were offensive.

His strongest contest of the season came against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31. In that contest, he recorded career-highs in both points (17) and rebounds (19), helping the Hokies to a 95-85 victory in triple overtime.

Adding in 13-point and 17-point outings against UMES and Elon, Gurdak averaged 15.6 points and 11 rebounds per game in the three-game stretch, shooting 78.3% (18-for-23) from the field.

Gurdak tallied 12 points and three rebounds against California on Jan. 10 in a narrow 78-75 victory, then followed it up with an eight-point, eight-rebound day against Syracuse in a 76-74 victory. Against Georgia Tech, the freshman put up 11 points and seven boards to aid Virginia Tech to a six-point victory. And against Wake Forest, he totaled 10 points and five rebounds, doing so on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from the field.

In the final game of the season, Gurdak scored three points and hauled in eight rebounds in a 95-89 loss to 13-seed Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Gurdak made one of his five attempts from the field and was 1-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Across the season, Gurdak shot 63.2% from the field (67-for-106) and did not attempt a three-pointer. He was 39-for-56 from the line.

Gurdak is one of six Hokies that entered the transfer portal, joining Jaden Schutt (Kansas State), Antonio Dorn (Wake Forest), Neoklis Avdalas (North Carolina), Izaiah Pasha (new school not announced) and Brett Freeman (new school not announced).

Here is how the eligibility status shakes out for Virginia Tech's remaining scholarship players — a total that currently stands at six. Confirmed returnees and incoming are bolded.

Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

Ben Hammond (Jr.)

Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

Kuol Atak (r-So.)

Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)