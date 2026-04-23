SDSU Center Miles Heide Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball has secured its second commitment of this year's transfer portal cycle. DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich reported that San Diego State big man Miles Heide has committed to Virginia Tech. Heide, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound athlete from North Bend, Washington, will be a true senior for the 2026-27 season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: SDSU transfer, Miles Heide, has committed to Virginia Tech, his agent Jeff Potter of @PotterSportsLLC tells DraftExpress.



The unsung starting center was among the Mountain West’s best offensive rebounders and paint finishers this season.



Smart add for Mike Young’s Hokies. pic.twitter.com/7P1yA3Rq8E — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 23, 2026

This past season, Heide started all but one game for San Diego State, totaling 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Heide also totaled 2.0 offensive rebounds per game. According to KenPom, Heide's offensive rebound rate of 12.9% across the entire 2025-26 season ranked fifth in the Mountain West, as does his conference-only rate (11.1%).

When taking only league play into account, Heide finished with an overall offensive rating of 118.7, which sat at No. 23 in the conference. The previous season, Heide's 122.7 rating stood at No. 9.

In 2025-26, Heide also sported the seventh-highest conference-only block rate (5.1%) in the Mountain West Conference. Moreover, his two-point shooting percentage of 66.7% (46-of-69) in league play topped the MWC. Heide enters Virginia Tech having boasted the MWC's top two-point shooting percentage for the past two seasons (2024-25; 79.2% — 38-for-48).

Heide entered the portal on Tuesday, April 7, with his agency (Potter Sports Group) posting on Twitter his intentions the day before.

Though Heide amassed double-digit points in only five of the 32 games he played last season, he countered with a strong effort on the glass. Against Troy in a 108-107 double-overtime loss, Heide amassed nine rebounds — seven of which were offensive. Heide also accrued eight boards (five offensive) and five assists in the Aztecs' next game against Michigan, a 94-54 loss.

In the Aztecs' quarterfinals game of the Mountain West tournament against Colorado State, Heide posted six points and eight rebounds (seven offensive). However, Heide was injured in the MWC tournament semifinals against New Mexico and did not play in the championship game against Utah State, a 73-62 loss.

Like Virginia Tech, San Diego then declined a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), automatically ending its season. The Aztecs finished with a 22-11 record and ended the year ranked No. 49 in Pomeroy's overall metrics, 11 spots ahead of Virginia Tech (No. 60).

Heide's commitment brings Virginia Tech to seven scholarship players on the roster for the 2026-27 season. Here is the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)