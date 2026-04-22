Two Things We Know About Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Far Ahead of 2026-27 And Two Things We Don't

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in the midst of dealing with an exodus and the program's second reset in as many years. Following a 13-19 season in 2024-25, the Hokies reloaded and added 10 newcomers, including five-star Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas and West Virginia transfer Amani Hansberry.

However, the Hokies finished at 19-13 and bowed out in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. Following the defeat, Virginia Tech preemptively declined a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), ending its season.

Far ahead of the 2026-27 season, here's two things we know and two we don't.

What We Know

No. 1: This season's roster is unlikely to make a run at March Madness.

At the conclusion of the transfer portal window, Virginia Tech sits at six players. That total is comprised of five returnees and one newcomer: Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak.

Though Atak should slot in as a starting option at the three or the four, the Hokies are in simple need of more. How much they can procure from the transfer portal — one simply has to enter by the end of Tuesday, April 21; they do not have to commit yet — is a mystery.

Still, Virginia Tech is unlikely to procure a transfer portal haul like the one it did preceding the 2025-26 campaign.

It can potentially find a player of the caliber of Jailen Bedford to replace the outgoing transfer guard, who is out of eligibility and hiring a law firm to contest for more. I'm unsure if it could do that and find adequate replacements for players such as Avdalas and Jaden Schutt — plus forward Tobi Lawal, who has exhausted his eligibility.

No. 2: Virginia Tech returned several of the players it needed to.

Though the sum of Virginia Tech's cumulative exodus to the transfer portal appears daunting at first glance, Virginia Tech retained guard Ben Hammond (team-high 14.9 points per game in ACC play) and forward Amani Hansberry (team-high 14.3 points per game).

That foundation should prove stable. While it may not lead to a roster that reaches 2025-26's peaks, it should end up avoiding the troughs that defined the 2024-25 season.

What We Don't Know

No. 1: Virginia Tech's starting rotation.

At present moment, Virginia Tech's starting lineup feels settled and unsettled. Here's what I think the Hokies' current starting five would be:

Point Guard: Ben Hammond

Ben Hammond Shooting Guard: Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson Small Forward: Sin'Cere Jones

Sin'Cere Jones Power Forward: Kuol Atak

Kuol Atak Center: Amani Hansberry

In my opinion, Johnson meshes with an offensive fit better at the three to maximize his versatile size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and defense. Moreover, I think that Virginia Tech is in need of a starting two-guard that can offer polished defense, allowing both for Johnson to shift over to the three and avoiding having to start Jones off the bat following his season-ending lower-body injury.

No. 2: The true potency of Kuol Atak.

Atak slots as an almost-entirely stretch four rather than a true power forward. Harkening back to an article I wrote on April 13 about how he could fit in the roster, here's a snippet of what I penned back then:

"Though he hasn't seen much time on the floor, the upside he flashed while at Oklahoma could mean that Atak can slide in as at least a rotational piece of Tech's team. At best, he offers the Hokies a potential tweener between the three and the four (and as either a power four [if he puts on weight] or a stretch four) that can be played in various ways, depending on what lineup configuration Virginia Tech uses. The Hokies' retention of Tyler Johnson helps with that, since Johnson can play at either the two-guard or man the three."

What this is predicated on is whether Atak keeps his shooting stroke. The 6-foot-9, 192-pound forward averaged seven points in 12.4 minutes per game, shooting 46.5% (59-for-127) from the field and 41.3% (43-for-104) from three-point land. Whether either his weight level or his shooting stroke sticks in Virginia Tech's regime won't be discernable for quite some time.