Former Virginia Tech Guard Hunter Cattoor To Return To Program As Assistant Coach

Hunter Cattoor is back.

The all-time program leader in made 3-pointers (332) is returning to Blacksburg to be an assistant coach under head whistle Mike Young, who's entering his eighth season as the head coach of the Hokies. Cattoor was part of the first wave of Young's recruits coming into the 2019-20 season, having previously been committed to Wofford under Young.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Hunter back home to Blacksburg as a member of our coaching staff,” Young said in Virginia Tech's press release. “Hunter represented Virginia Tech men’s basketball the right way from the moment he stepped on campus; he’s tough, competitive, unselfish, and he understands our culture, our standards, and what it means to wear ‘Hokies’ across your chest. I am very much looking forward to the impact he’ll have on our program.”

Cattoor averaged 10.0 points per game and started 104 games in his five-year collegiate career. He shot 41.5% from beyond the arc over his stint in Blacksburg as a sharpshooter. As aforementioned, he holds the program record for made 3-pointers, also holding the records for attempted treys (800), games played (152), ACC games played (88), minutes played (2,582), ACC three-pointers made and attempted (184 and 449, respectively).

Cattoor's collegiate highlight came in the 2022 ACC Tournament final, where the shooting guard totaled a career-high 31 points in the title victory over Duke. Cattoorr appeared in two NCAA Tournaments under Young in the 2021 season (the latest at-large bid for Virginia Tech) and the 2022 season (first and only ACC Tournament championship for Virginia Tech, latest NCAA Tournament appearance). Catoor's 31-point performance set program records in field goals made (11), 3-point field goals made (seven) and 3-point field goal percentage (77.8%).

Per the press release, Cattoor also tied the single-game record for threes with nine against Florida State, previously set by Justin Robinson (vs. Syracuse; Jan. 26, 2019). In his final season, he was highly consistent, scoring in double-figures in 26 of the Hokies' 33 games, including a 26-point (9-for-15) performance against Wake Forest on March 2, 2024. Cattoor averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his final season in Blacksburg.

Following his graduation from the University, Cattoor spent a season in France with BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque after a Summer League stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cattoor averaged 8.4 points per game and shot 36.7% from the field with BCM Gravelines before moving to the G-League. With the Long Island Nets (G-League affiliate of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets), Cattoor played in 26 games and started six, averaging 8.5 points per game and shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be back in Blacksburg and work with Coach Young and the rest of the staff,” Cattoor said in the release. “I look forward to meeting the student-athletes and bringing a championship mindset into the locker room.”