Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where is Virginia Tech heading into fall camp?

With the way the college football calendar works now, most recruiting classes are set during the summer and then teams turn their attention to winning on the field in the fall. That is not to say that flips don't occur or prospects don't commit to the program of their choice.

For Virginia Tech, there is not a lot left to do for their 2027 class, though they could still add a few prospects. The Hokies started the summer hot and continued it until they ended up with one of the best classes in the entire ACC. Virginia Tech's 2027 class currently has 26 commits and is headlined by a number of blue-chip prospects.

Here is how the ACC recruiting classes stack up (rankings via 247Sports)

Updated ACC recruiting rankins (as of 7/19)

Miami (5th Nationally) Clemson (13th) Virginia Tech (15th) California (22nd) Georgia Tech (25th) Pittsburgh (34th) Syracuse (37th) Florida State (40th) NC State (41st) Duke (44th) Louisville (45th) Wake Forest (47th) North Carolina (50th) Boston College (51st) Stanford (52nd) Virginia (70th) SMU (88th)

Virginia Tech fell back a little bit when other programs started to get more commitments, but the Hokies have settled around the top 15 and are not far away from knocking Clemson out of the No. 2 spot in the conference. That would be quite the accomplishment for James Franklin in just his first full recruiting season for him in Blacksburg.

This type of success on the recruiting trail was expected under Franklin when he was hired. Penn State consistently brought in good recruiting classes, even if they were never near the elite in the Big Ten, like Ohio State or Oregon. The Nittany Lions brought in a number of blue chip prospects and developed them into NFL prospects.

There is still a ways to go and this is still early in Franklin's tenure, but the future looks bright for the Hokies when it comes to talent acquisition. That is arguably the No. 1 thing that a program must do to step up into the elite tier and Franklin is doing that so far.

This class has a Top 100 quarterback prospect in Peter Bourque (the most important member of the class), four blue-chip players on the line of scrimmage, and a four-star TE. This is a clear step up from previous regimes and a sign that Franklin has this program going in the right direction.

And they might not be done just yet.