Game Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs Saint Joseph's
Hot off the heels of a thunderous game from freshman Neoklis Avdalas, the Hokies are rolling with high morale heading into their second home game of the season. While the season is still young, the high potential of this unit is well known. The Hokies' Greek star may be the talk of the town, but there have been strong performances from various players.
Amani Hansberry has been a pleasant surprise on offense. He's shown more aggressiveness on all three levels than anyone could've expected. Jailen Bedford has complemented the guard rotation well and has carved out a solid role in the offense. Tobi Lawal has been a presence in the paint on both ends of the floor and continuously shows his ability to take games over. This game is no layup, however. The last meeting between Virginia Tech and Saint Joseph's wasn't pretty. A 20-point loss riddled with miscues left the Hokies with their heads down after two straight losses.
Both teams have drastically changed since that game. Billy Lange left Saint Joseph's for an assistant position with the New York Knicks, leaving the reins to be picked up by Steve Donahue. Here's how the Hokies match up against the Hawks.
Pace and Space
There are two key factors offensively for the Hokies. Above all else, they must control the pace of play. They have every advantage possible athletically. They have a better size on the wing, highlighted by Avdalas's six-foot-nine frame at the point. Their rebound is night and day compared to 2024. The addition of Hansberry has helped them score more and control possessions. The speed of players like Lawal and Ben Hammond plays perfectly into the scheme that needs to be set.
The talents of the Hokies also enable them to space the floor well. The team has shot 48% from the field and 37% from deep. Setting aside the experimental first half in their game against Charleston Southern, Virginia Tech looks like a well-oiled machine. They've outscored, outrebounded, and moved the ball more efficiently than Saint Joseph's has in their first two games. While the Hokies have looked better in the paint, their inconsistencies lie when guarding the wing.
Containing the Guards
The glaring fault for Virginia Tech has been defending the team's lead guards. Charleston Southern shot better than the Hokies from beyond the arc. Their lead scorer, Brycen Blaine, willed them into the game for as long as he could. The depth of the Buccaneers is what made them give away.
Providence's offense ran strictly through its guards. Jason Edwards had his best day since his 30-point outing against TCU last December. His 28-point performance was accompanied by 26 points from Jaylin Sellers and 17 from Stefan Vaakas off the bench. The heart of Saint Joseph's team is their guard play. Deuce Jones and Dasear Haskins have led the charge so far for the Hawks. If the Hokies want to take this game over, limiting the production from the wing has to be at the front of their minds.
Score Prediction
The Hokies have too much talent to drop this one. It'll be a true test of Steve Donahue's ability. The Hawks haven't faced a scoring threat like they will in Cassell Colesium. While they match up well height-wise, Virginia Tech is a fast unit. Avdalas likely won't have quite the offensive performance, but he's on double-double watch with how he can attack Saint Joseph's as a playmaker.
The Rebounding should be the story of this game. The Hokies have multiple aggressive glass cleaners that can rim run with the best of them in transition. Expect another big game from Tobi Lawal, but don't be shocked if Jailen Bedford and Jaden Schutt have good outings. The threat down low of Lawal and the constant attention towards Avdalas could enable them to have strong performances. Defensive consistency, or lack thereof, could keep the Hawks in this longer than Mike Young would be comfortable with. The Hokies open a 11.5-point favorites for a reason and should take this one home in front of a fiery Cassell Coliseum.