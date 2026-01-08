Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Stanford

Virginia Tech men's basketball faces off against Stanford tonight at 7 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H2 18:11 | Virginia Tech 33, Stanford 27

The Hokies start the second-half scoring off with a bucket from Hansberry. He's up to seven points plus eight rebounds.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 31, Stanford 24

The Hokies lead by seven after 20 minutes of ball. Avdalas paces Tech with 11 points, with Schutt chipping in six and Bedford, Hansberry each tallying five.

H1 0:51 | Virginia Tech 28, Stanford 22

The Hokies lead by six as we approach the end of the half.

H1 3:00 | Virginia Tech 26, Stanford 20

Avdalas passes the double-digit mark; the Greek wing's now up to 11 points after cashing in on a pair of free throws.

H1 3:58 | Virginia Tech 24, Stanford 20

Avdalas is on a heater — he's up to nine points on 4-of-5 shooting at the U-4 MTO.

H1 5:49 | Virginia Tech 21, Stanford 16

Triple from Hansberry puts the Hokies up five. Neither team is shooting well; Virginia Tech sports a 37.5% make rate to Stanford's 28.6%.

H1 10:25 | Virginia Tech 14, Stanford 7

The Hokies have been standout on defense tonight, limiting Stanford to 3-for-15 (20%) on shooting. Avdalas and Schutt pace Tech with six points apiece.

H1 11:22 | Virginia Tech 12, Stanford 5

Schutt is out to a team-high six points after eight and a half minutes of play. Avdalas canned a jumper in the low right post and the Hokies lead by seven at the U-12 MTO.

H1 14:20 | Virginia Tech 7, Stanford 5

The Hokies started 2-for-11, but they now have the lead courtesy of a Jaden Schutt triple. Ice.

H1 15:07 | Stanford 5, Virginia Tech 4

Tobi Lawal came into the game. After 44 seconds of action, he knocked down a layup, his first bucket in 42 days. The crowd erupted.

H1 17:00 | Stanford 3, Virginia Tech 2



Not much scoring in this opening three-minute stretch. Avdalas canned a left-side jumper that took a while to settle in, while Ebuka Okorle, Stanford's leading scorer, knocked down a triple.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Stanford 0

Virginia Tech wins the tip and we're off.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 2 - Jaden Schutt - Guard

- Jaden Schutt - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: