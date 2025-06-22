Here Is What Neoklis Avdalas Could Bring to Virginia Tech Basketball
Virginia Tech basketball took a major step toward retooling its backcourt this offseason with the commitment of Greek guard Neoklis Avdalas, a high-upside international prospect whose professional experience and versatility could be a difference-maker for the Hokies in 2025-2026.
Still just 19 years old, Avdalas arrives in Blacksburg with the type of pedigree rarely seen in incoming college guards. After playing two seasons for Peristeri B.C. in Greece, he brings with him both a mature feel for the game and room to grow under Mike Young’s development-focused system.
In his June 17 press conference, Young made it clear that Avdalas will see significant time at the one. While his height — listed at 6-foot-8 — makes him a viable option at shooting guard or on the wing, the Hokies plan to let him run the offense early and often.
That’s a major statement of trust from the coaching staff, especially for a 19-year-old who averaged just 1.3 assists per game last year in Greece. But it also reflects the value Tech sees in his long-term potential as a primary creator.
Starting Avdalas at point allows Virginia Tech to play a big, switchable lineup with strong length across all five positions. If sophomore Ben Hammond earns minutes at the one, the Hokies can slide Avdalas off-ball to the two-spot, where his size and vision can still create mismatches. Slot in Tyler Johnson, Tobi Lawal, and Antonio Dorn, and Tech has the makings of a lineup that blends speed, length and defensive upside.
One of the most intriguing elements of Avdalas’ game is how he unlocks different looks for the Hokies without sacrificing size. His presence opens up scenarios where Virginia Tech can roll out five players all standing 6-foot-5 or taller, especially if Delaware transfer Izaiah Pasha plays his way into a starting role or sharpshooter Jaden Schutt lines up next to him.
In those situations, Avdalas’ ball-handling becomes the engine that keeps Tech’s spacing intact. If Schutt starts, Avdalas can absorb lead guard duties, letting Schutt roam off-ball as a perimeter threat. The ball movement improves. The shooting options multiply. And the defense? It doesn’t have to compromise on size to keep a distributor on the floor. Avdalas’ length helps neutralize bigger matchups, and his roaming style on defense should let him wreak havoc as an off-ball disruptor.
Young’s interest in developing Avdalas as a lead ball-handler is no surprise. The more dangerous he becomes at initiating the offense, the more unpredictable the Hokies become.
“Neo is a highly sought-after talent with tremendous upside,” Young said in a team press release. “His versatility is off the charts; he can impact the game in a variety of ways and is a three-level scorer. Hokie Nation is going to love watching him compete, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to coach him.”
If Hokie fans want a sneak peek of what’s coming to Cassell Coliseum, they don’t have to look further than Chicago. At the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, Avdalas held his own against some of the top international and collegiate prospects in the field.
In the first scrimmage, he recorded 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in 21 minutes. The next day, he raised the bar with 13 points, 9 boards, 5 dimes and 2 blocks in just 23 minutes. He showcased a mature understanding of spacing, defensive rotations, and court vision — traits that should translate well to the ACC.
While his outside shot remains inconsistent, Avdalas doesn’t need to be a knockdown three-point shooter right away. What he brings in size, pace, and decision-making already gives Virginia Tech more control in the halfcourt. Avdalas is a solid shooter from inside the arc and can get to the rim quickly and effectively.
Avdalas may not be a household name yet in the States, but his game speaks loudly. If the Greek guard acclimates quickly and under Young’s system, he won’t just be another international experiment, but rather, a resounding success story for the Hokies.