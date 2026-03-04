Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. Boston College
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Boston College in a late-night showdown tonight at 9 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
H1 7:32 | Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 11
Virginia Tech is thriving from beyond the arc. The Hokies have made six of their 11 deep-range looks and now lead by 17 at the U-8 after a Hansberry triple. Avdalas checked right back in.
H1 8:19 | Virginia Tech 25, Boston College 11
Avdalas picks up his second foul, which will bring him to the bench. Tyler Johnson checked in and drained a three at the 8:39 mark. The Hokies lead by 14.
H1 10:26 | Virginia Tech 20, Boston College 11
Make that four for the Greek wing. Avdalas fired from beyond the arc again and cashed in. He's up to 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting at the U-12.
H1 11:29 | Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 11
Virginia Tech is now up six. Avdalas knocked down his third triple of the game to boost his total to nine points; Luka Towes countered with one of his own.
H1 14:16 | Virginia Tech 14, Boston College 4
Margin stays the same at the U-16. Virginia Tech has a 6-4 gap on the boards. 6-2 margin in paint points, 5-0 in points off turnovers. The Hokies are rolling.
H1 15:04 | Virginia Tech 14, Boston College 4
The Hokies have made five of their first nine. Avdalas has six points, while Lawal and Hansberry have four.
H1 16:58 | Virginia Tech 9, Boston College 2
Boston College gets on the board with a jumper from Donald Hand Jr.; the Hokies counter with a Hansberry layup that forces Boston College to call time. Ideal start for Virginia Tech in a game it sorely needs to win — and win big.
H1 18:00 | Virginia Tech 7, Boston College 0
It's all #Hokies early. Four points from Tobi Lawal, plus the three from Avdalas. Boston College has missed its first two from the field.
H1 19:00 | Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 0
First on the board is Neoklis Avdalas. He missed his first three, but drained his second from right near the right-side Carilion Clinic logo.
H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Boston College 0
Here we go. #Hokies win the tip, and an uber-important matchup is underway in Cassell Coliseum.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting five is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward
- No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
