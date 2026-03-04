Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Boston College in a late-night showdown tonight at 9 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 7:32 | Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 11

Virginia Tech is thriving from beyond the arc. The Hokies have made six of their 11 deep-range looks and now lead by 17 at the U-8 after a Hansberry triple. Avdalas checked right back in.

H1 8:19 | Virginia Tech 25, Boston College 11

Avdalas picks up his second foul, which will bring him to the bench. Tyler Johnson checked in and drained a three at the 8:39 mark. The Hokies lead by 14.

H1 10:26 | Virginia Tech 20, Boston College 11

Make that four for the Greek wing. Avdalas fired from beyond the arc again and cashed in. He's up to 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting at the U-12.

H1 11:29 | Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 11

Virginia Tech is now up six. Avdalas knocked down his third triple of the game to boost his total to nine points; Luka Towes countered with one of his own.

H1 14:16 | Virginia Tech 14, Boston College 4

Margin stays the same at the U-16. Virginia Tech has a 6-4 gap on the boards. 6-2 margin in paint points, 5-0 in points off turnovers. The Hokies are rolling.

H1 15:04 | Virginia Tech 14, Boston College 4

The Hokies have made five of their first nine. Avdalas has six points, while Lawal and Hansberry have four.

H1 16:58 | Virginia Tech 9, Boston College 2

Boston College gets on the board with a jumper from Donald Hand Jr.; the Hokies counter with a Hansberry layup that forces Boston College to call time. Ideal start for Virginia Tech in a game it sorely needs to win — and win big.

H1 18:00 | Virginia Tech 7, Boston College 0

It's all #Hokies early. Four points from Tobi Lawal, plus the three from Avdalas. Boston College has missed its first two from the field.

H1 19:00 | Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 0

First on the board is Neoklis Avdalas. He missed his first three, but drained his second from right near the right-side Carilion Clinic logo.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Boston College 0

Here we go. #Hokies win the tip, and an uber-important matchup is underway in Cassell Coliseum.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting five is as follows: