How Can Florida Atlantic Transfer Guard Isaiah Elohim Fit At Virginia Tech?

Yesterday, Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim became the third prospect to commit to Virginia Tech, joining San Diego State big man Miles Heide and Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak.

Florida Atlantic transfer guard Isaiah Elohim has committed to Virginia Tech, he told @On3.



The 6-5 sophomore averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 37% from three. Former top-50 recruit who began his career at USC.https://t.co/yTtH8iI8UW pic.twitter.com/tlZ3K15Dno — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 25, 2026

Elohim adds an extra wrinkle to Virginia Tech's potential guard rotation. The Hoies replace te majority of their 2025-26 output at the position group, though they did retain breakout guard Ben Hammond. The 5-foot-11 sophomore totaled a team-high 14.9 points per game in league play, posting 30 points against then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31.

A starting lineup centered around Hammond and Elohim is a realistic proposition, though how it fits with existing guard Tyler Johnson is an interesting quandary. Johnson fits at both the two- or the three-spot, though playing him at small forward works when playing against smaller lineups. At the very least, Elohim should challenge Johnson for playing time, and it offers Virginia Tech another route to utilize when working with a smallball-type lineup.

The three combined should be a potent unit, though.

Elohim sports a similar build to Johnson. Elohim clocks in at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, while Johnsoon clocks in at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. Elohim came on strong towards the end of his sophomore season. After Jan. 18, he totaled double-digit points in 10 of his next 13 games. Three of those games saw him score 20 or more points.

Elohim totaled 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting against East Carolina on Feb. 1 in a one-point loss. Against Rice, the sophomore guard totaled 22 points and seven rebounds, burying three of four from long range. Then, in the second round of the AAC Tournament, he amassed 20 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting in a 74-70 loss to North Texas.

Like the Hokies, Florida Atlantic declined a provisional bid to the NIT, automatically ending the Owls' season at 18-15 (9-9 AAC). Elohim shot 46.5% from the field (144-of-310) and 36.8% from beyond the arc (39-of-106) in his sophomore season.

Elohim has high scoring upside, though whether that translates from the AAC to the ACC is yet to be determined.

Here's a quick look at what Virginia Tech's scholarship output currently looks like; at the time of writing, the team currently sits at eight scholarship players:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

I think Elohim adds an extra dimension to Virginia Tech's offensive attack and that he could challenge for starting reps, whether that be in lineups featuring Hammond or Johnson or when the other is on the bench. Elohim was the first — and so far, the only — addition to Virginia Tech's backcourt ahead of the 2026-27 season.