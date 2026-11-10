How to Watch Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Iowa: TV, Radio, Announcers and More

Following back-to-back victories to open its 2026-27 season, Virginia Tech men's basketball ventures to Sioux City, Iowa, to face the 2026 Elite Eight team, Iowa. Ahead of Tuesday's showdown in the Tyson Events Center, here's how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday. Nov. 10, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local)

TV: FS1

TV Voices: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Greg McDermott (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Evan Hughes (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

The Hokies are 4-0 against Iowa all-time, though the teams haven't faced off since 2018. Virginia Tech won that game in Blacksburg in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge behind 18 points from Ahmed Hill. The two squads haven't matched up in the state of Iowa since 2009.

VIrginia Tech is 2-0 to open its season after an 88-54 win over Coppin State on Nov. 3 and a 96-67 victory over Mercer Nov. 5. Through two games, junior guard Ben Hammond is averaging a nation-leading six steals per game, with seven vs. Coppin State and five against Mercer.

He's the fourth Hokie to ever log five or more steals in back-to-back games, and his seven steals in the season opener came one short of tying the single-game program record.

Against Mercer, Virginia Tech raced out to a 43-16 lead and held a 47-24 advantage at intermission, though the Bears came as close as 15 in the second half.

From the U-12 to the U-8 media timeout in that frame, however, Virginia Tech went on a 15-7 run to push its lead back past the 20-point mark, cruising from there to a 29-point victory. Senior forward Amani Hansberry scored a career-high 23 points in the win, sinking nine of his 13 field goals.

Junior foward Tyler Johnson, who's coming off the bench to start the season, totaled eight points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes, while Hammond was 5-of-11 for 16 points, four assists and five steals.

All 15 of Virginia Tech's players played in the Hokie's victory over Mercer, one fueled by commanding advantages in points off turnovers (28-6), second-chance points (16-9), fastbreak points (15-2) and paint points (46-30).

If the Hokies sttart 3-0, it'll be the eighth time in the last nine seasons they've done so and the seventh time under eighth-year head coach Mike Young.

It'll come against an Iowa squad, however, that is easily the strongest Virginia Tech has squared of against this season. The Hawkeyes (2-0) rank No. 38 on KenPom and handled their first two games with ease, taking care of Lipscomb (76-54) and Eastern Illinois (91-47).

Per KenPom, Iowa ranks third nationally in both 3-point field goal percentage defense (12.0%) and 2-point field goal percentage (73.2%), while also sitting 12th in effective field goal percentage allowed (35.9%).

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, ranks sixth nationally in defensive turnover percentage, forcing turnovers on 28.8% of opponents' possessions. The Hokies also rank 11th in the country in steal percentage at 4.1%.