Virginia Tech MBB vs. Iowa: Live Updates: Score and Analysis

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Iowa tonight in Sioux City, Iowa, at 7 p.m. ET, looking to improve to 3-0 in its eighth season under head coach Mike Young. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 2:29 | Iowa 35, Virginia Tech 34

For the first time tonight, the Hokies trail. Iowa's converted on each of its last four field goal attempts. Cooper Koch leads the Hawkeyes with 12 points — seven of which came from the free-throw line.

H1 3:03 | Virginia Tech 34, Iowa 32

Potential three-point play. Hansberry cashed in through contact, and Iowa called a subsequent timeout. The are Hokies 13-of-23, while Iowa is 10-of-19 (1-of-5 from 3-point range). The Hawkeyes have a 16-10 edge on the glass.

H1 3:10 | Virginia Tech 32, Iowa 32

Iowa goes on a 6-0 run to even the game. Koch backed down Hansberry and lowered the shoulder to bank it off the glass. Deadlocked at 32.

H1 4:51 | Virginia Tech 32, Iowa 26

Iowa continues to stay close, but the Hokies are keeping the Hawkeyes at bay. Elohim sank a jumper to re-establish Virginia Tech's six-point lead.

H1 6:20 | Virginia Tech 30, Iowa 24

Hansberry from deep. He's up to a team-high 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

H1 7:45 | Virginia Tech 26, Iowa 19

Speaking of Efrem "Butta" Johnson", he just sank both of his free-throw shots. Virginia Tech now leads by seven and is shooting 59% on the night.

H1 9:09 | Virginia Tech 21, Iowa 17

The Hokies have 10 fouls — including a technical for head coach Mike Young. (VT got called for an illegal screen. Also, Hansberry's scored seven of Tech's last nine points.)

H1 11:28 | Virginia Tech 16, Iowa 11

Hansberry got the feed from Johnson inside on the cut, surviving some late contact from McKeever to finish. Virginia Tech's lead is back up to five as Iowa hasn't made a field goal in the last 3:26.

H1 12:07 | Virginia Tech 14, Iowa 11

The Hokies have committed seven fouls thus far, which means they're currently running with the following lineup: Jaylen Curry, Ben Hammond, Miles Heide, Tyler Johnson (three steals), Amani Hansberry.

H1 13:08 | Virginia Tech 14, Iowa 9

Iowa pulled the deficit down to two, but Hansberry countered with a triple from the top of the circle. Virginia Tech up five.

H1 15:33 | Virginia Tech 11, Iowa 7

The Hokies are 5-for-7 to start at the U-16 MTO of the first half. Their guards have all the points so far.

H1 16:41 | Virginia Tech 9, Iowa 4

The Hokies are 4-of-6 to start. Isaiah Elohim and Ben Hammond have scored all nine of Virginia Tech's points. Breakneck pace here early from VT.

H1 18:45 | Virginia Tech 5, Iowa 2

Hammond's free throw went in. The Hokies are up by three.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 2

Virginia Tech Isaiah Elohim kicks the game off with a layup, followed by a Cam Manyawu putback. Then, Ben Hammond hit the floater and was fouled. Up for the free throw now.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry

- guard Jaylen Curry No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim

- guard Isaiah Elohim No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond

- guard Ben Hammond No. 6 - center Miles Heide

- center Miles Heide No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry