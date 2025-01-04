How to Watch Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball vs. Miami: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
After taking a loss on the road against Duke earlier this week, Virginia Tech is hoping that they can rebound with a win today against Miami. The Hurricanes have had a turbulent season that saw former head coach Jim Larranaga step down. In the Hurricanes last game, they blew a big lead against Boston College.
Virginia Tech will be looking to snap It's four-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies host the Hurricanes Saturday in Cassell in the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Miami swept the season series a year ago, winning 75-71 in Blacksburg and 82-74 in Coral Gables. The Hokies trail the all-time series, 29-20. The first game of the series was played on Jan. 10, 2001 in Blacksburg.
Tech and Miami have had some absolute down-to-the-wire games, recently. In fact, five of the last eight meetings have all been decided by four points or less. The last nine have been decided by nine
points or less.
Miami center Lynn Kidd returns to Blacksburg after spending three seasons in a Tech uniform. He began his career at Clemson in 2020-21, before transferring to Tech. While in Blacksburg, the 6-10 standout blossomed into one of the most efficient scorers down low in the nation. Last season, Kidd shot 66.8% from the floor (177-265) which led the ACC and was third nationally. The Gainesville, Fla., native also developed into a goto scorer in Mike Young’s system. After averaging 1.1 ppg at Clemson, Kidd progressed to averaging 13.2 ppg in 2023-24 at Tech. Bill Courtney, who was named interim head coach at Miami on Dec. 26, 202 following Jim Larrañaga’s decision to step down, was a VT assistant for the 2009-10 season under Seth Greenberg.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
2:00 p.m. ET, Blacksburgh, VA, Cassell Coliseum
TV | ACCN RADIO | VT Sports Network
Jordan Bernfield, PxP, David Padgett, Analyst
Radio, VT Sports Network: Zach Mackey, PxP, Mike Burnop, Analyst
VIDEO STREAM: ESPN.com and ESPN app
Related Links
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss Against Minnesota In The Dukes Mayo Bowl