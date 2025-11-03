All Hokies

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Charleston Southern: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Virginia Tech begins its season tonight vs Charleston Southern. Here is how you can watch the game

Jackson Caudell

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young signals to his team during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Mike Young signals to his team during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new season in Blacksburg begins tonight for Mike Young and Virginia Tech Basketball.

The Hokies have added quite a bit of talent to the roster this offseason and are hoping for a major bounce back season, including a possible return to March Madness.

That quest begins tonight with a home matchup against Charleston Southern.

How to Watch

Tobi Lawal Virginia Te
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) goes to the basket defended but California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (34) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nov. 3, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACCNX

RADIO | VT Sports Network
Evan Hughes, PxP Zach Mackey, PxP
Mack McCarthy, Analyst Mike Burnop, Analyst

• The Hokies will tip off the season against Charleston Southern, an opponent they have not met
since November of 2022. VT won that meeting 69-64 in front of a sold-out crowd at Cassell
Coliseum. Forward Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
• Tech has won all seven matchups in the series by an average margin of 18.7 ppg.
• Six of the previous clashes have come at Cassell Coliseum.
• Tech faced two Big South opponents last season, defeating both USC Upstate (93-74) and
Winthrop (58-52) at Cassell.

• The Hokies were selected 12th in the ACC’s preseason poll as voted on by the league’s head
coaches and media members.
• Neo Avdalas received one vote to be the ACC’s Preseason Rookie of the Year. Cameron Boozer
(Duke) was selected for rookie and player of the year. His Blue Devils were the top choice
amongst the voters to win the league

First chance to see Neoklis Avdalas

This will be the first chance to see Neoklis Avdalas in action. The top ranked international recruit is going to make his regular season debut for the Hokies tonight.

Neo Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected as a potential second-round pick. He was named a 5-star recruit, making him the second-highest-touted recruit in program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith. Avadalas also brings ample pro experience, starting his career with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing against top European professionals. He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft Combine with back-to-back impressive showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound, 5 assists, 2 blocks performance. Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket
tournament.

Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 20.5 point favorite tonight and the over/under is set at 142.5

This is going to be a chance for the Hokies to get a win and start the season off on the right foot.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

More Virginia Tech Basketball News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball