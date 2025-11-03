How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Charleston Southern: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
A new season in Blacksburg begins tonight for Mike Young and Virginia Tech Basketball.
The Hokies have added quite a bit of talent to the roster this offseason and are hoping for a major bounce back season, including a possible return to March Madness.
That quest begins tonight with a home matchup against Charleston Southern.
How to Watch
Nov. 3, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum
TV | ACCNX
RADIO | VT Sports Network
Evan Hughes, PxP Zach Mackey, PxP
Mack McCarthy, Analyst Mike Burnop, Analyst
• The Hokies will tip off the season against Charleston Southern, an opponent they have not met
since November of 2022. VT won that meeting 69-64 in front of a sold-out crowd at Cassell
Coliseum. Forward Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
• Tech has won all seven matchups in the series by an average margin of 18.7 ppg.
• Six of the previous clashes have come at Cassell Coliseum.
• Tech faced two Big South opponents last season, defeating both USC Upstate (93-74) and
Winthrop (58-52) at Cassell.
• The Hokies were selected 12th in the ACC’s preseason poll as voted on by the league’s head
coaches and media members.
• Neo Avdalas received one vote to be the ACC’s Preseason Rookie of the Year. Cameron Boozer
(Duke) was selected for rookie and player of the year. His Blue Devils were the top choice
amongst the voters to win the league
First chance to see Neoklis Avdalas
This will be the first chance to see Neoklis Avdalas in action. The top ranked international recruit is going to make his regular season debut for the Hokies tonight.
Neo Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for
the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from
the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected
as a potential second-round pick.
He was named a 5-star recruit, making
him the second-highest-touted recruit in
program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith.
Avadalas also brings ample pro experience,
starting his career with Greek powerhouse
Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK
Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing
against top European professionals.
He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft
Combine with back-to-back impressive
showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound,
5 assists, 2 blocks performance.
Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged
14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per
game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket
tournament.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 20.5 point favorite tonight and the over/under is set at 142.5
This is going to be a chance for the Hokies to get a win and start the season off on the right foot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER