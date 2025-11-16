How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Charlotte: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
The Virginia Tech Hokies are back in action today and they are hoping to continue their hot start and reach 4-0 today when they take on Charlotte in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech got a blowout win over Saint Joseph's.
The Hokies and 49ers have matched up 14 times previous times on the hardwood with VT owning an 8-6 lead in the series. The last time that these clubs met was in 1999 in Blacksburg, a game that the Hokies won 60-52. At Cassell, Tech is 5-1 in the series. The last time Tech faced an American the opponent was last December when the Navy came to Cassell. VT won 80-72 with Jaden Schutt and Ben Hammond each scored 11 points.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
Nov. 16, 2025 | 2 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum
TV | ACCNX
RADIO | VT Sports Network
Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst
Continuing to play well
The Hokies have won the turnover battle in all three of their games this season. In each game this season, the Hokies have recorded 20+ points off turnovers, 40+ points in the paint, 15+ second chance points and 20+ points have come from the bench. VT had six players score in double figures against the Hawks: Hansberry (19), Avdalas (14), Schutt (12), Hammond (11), Lawal (11) and Johnson (11).
It was Tech’s first time with six double-digit scorers since Nov. 2024. The 47 points scored were the most in the first half of a game this season by the Hokies. Tech had 10 different scorers for the first time since the Clemson game last season (Jan. 25, 2025). The Hokies have scored 90 or more in three straight games for the first time since Nov. 2017. Tech had two “killshots”, runs of 10 straight points against the Hawks. That makes four for the season for the squad
This is also another chance for Neo Avdalas to show why he is one of the best players in the country.
Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected as a potential second-round pick. He was named a 5-star recruit, making
him the second highest-touted recruit in program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith. Avdalas also brings ample pro experience, starting his career with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing against top European professionals.
He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft Combine with back-to-back impressive showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound, 5 assists, 2 blocks performance. Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket
tournament.