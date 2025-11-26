How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Colorado State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Virginia Tech is hoping to improve to 6-0 and get a win over Colorado State this evening.
The Hokies and Rams have met just once, at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic in December of 201. In that game, the Hokies fell 88-52. Tech will go up against a familiar face in Colorado State guard Brandon Rechsteiner who suited up for the Hokies for his first two seasons at the collegiate level. This season for the Rams, Rechsteiner has scored 13.2 ppg. and started each contest. Tech does not often play foes from the Mountain West. The last instance came in 2023, when the Hokies defeated Boise State 82-75. Jailen Bedford faced the Rams twice last season as a member of UNLV. He averaged 11.0 points between the games. Tech assistant David Moats is also familiar with the Rams, having spent several years on the sidelines at Boise State prior to moving to Blacksburg in September.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
Nov. 26, 2025 | 5 p.m. | Imperial Arena
TV | ESPNU
RADIO | VT Sports Network
Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst
Can they reach 6-0?
For the second consecutive week, VT is receiving a vote in the AP Poll. The last time that the Hokies appeared in the Poll was Dec. 19, 2022, at No. 21. The Hokies have won the turnover battle in all five of their games this season. After Jailen Bedford scored 21 vs. Charlotte, the squad has three different athletes who have scored 20+ in a game (Tobi Lawal and Neo Avdalas). Lawal has posted two or more blocks in each of the first four games this season and had one against Bryant. He posted four dunks against the Bulldogs.
The Hokies return just a bit shy of 50% of their scoring from a season ago (46.8%) led by Tobi Lawal’s team-leading 12.4 points per game. Only four of Tech’s 14 players were on the 2024-25 roster: Lawal, Jaden Schutt (7.7 ppg.), Tyler Johnson (6.7) and Ben Hammond (5.6). The Hokies attracted three athletes from the transfer portal: Jailen Bedford (UNLV), Izaiah Pasha (Delaware) and Amani Hansberry (West Virginia). The Hokies have 10 newcomers to the squad including seven true freshmen. Tech landed five-star prospect Neo Avdalas, a Greek national with professional experience. Standing 6-foot-9, he will handle the point as well as play off the ball in Mike Young’s offense.